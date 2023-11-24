Met Police chief criticises prosecution of officer cleared of dangerous driving

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has branded the prosecution of an officer who crashed while driving to the scene of a terror attack as “appalling”.

Pc Paul Fisher, 46, made a “split-second error” when he lost control of his unmarked BMW X5 and ran into the back of a taxi driver’s Toyota before hitting a Ford Fiesta and a wall en route to the stabbing spree carried out by terrorist Sudesh Amman in Streatham, south London, in February 2020.

He was accused of dangerous driving but was cleared on Friday following a trial at Southwark Crown Court, almost four years after being charged.

Speaking outside the court following the verdict, Sir Mark said the case “undermines the confidence of all officers using their powers to keep the public safe”.

He added: “Thank god for the common sense of British juries.

“Paul Fisher is a firearms officer who was under the most unimaginable pressure, driving his vehicle at speed to the scene of a live terrorist attack nearly four years ago.

“He clearly made some mistakes on that drive, the right answer would have been some warnings within the organisation, some re-training, some re-testing to getting back to protecting the public.

“And yet here we are, four years later, when him and his family have faced unimaginable pressure having been pursued for that period of time by the IOPC and forced him into a one-week crown court trial.

“The jury have rightly acquitted him today.”

Pc Fisher, a former Royal Marine who reached speeds of more than 80mph as he raced to the scene, admitted he “let people down” but denied dangerous driving.

He was responding along with two other armed officers in his vehicle to the stabbing spree carried out by Amman in February 2020.

The 20-year-old grabbed a large kitchen knife from a hardware store on Streatham High Road in south London and stabbed two members of the public at random.

Little over a minute later, he was shot dead after pivoting to charge at two undercover police officers.

Fisher was on a surveillance operation at the time of the crash, monitoring Amman after his release from jail 10 days earlier.

Defending Fisher, Kevin Baumber said: “The last thing (he) intended was any kind of harm at all.

“Not all collisions are crimes.”

The drivers of the two vehicles which Fisher’s car collided with – a man and a woman – were left with minor injuries.

The female officer travelling in the back of the police car suffered a cut head and Fisher was bleeding from the ear after the crash.

The officer described the moment he found out the terrorist had begun stabbing people as “pandemonium”.

In a statement given to police, Fisher, who joined the force in 2010, said he believed Amman might be wearing a suicide vest and wanted to get to the scene quickly.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it respects the jury’s decision and will liaise with the Met on the next steps.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “There is no doubt that Pc Fisher was responding to a life-threatening incident in February 2020. A jury, having considered all of the evidence, has acquitted him of dangerous driving and we respect that decision.

“Prior to the crash, Pc Fisher was found to be driving at more than four times the speed limit.

“This, along with other evidence, led us to passing a file to the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) who subsequently authorised the dangerous driving charge. This decision was based on the evidence and the law, which was presented to the jury who today found him not guilty.”

A CPS spokesperson said: “The CPS does not decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence – we make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the court to consider.

“In this case, we decided it was appropriate for a court to consider one charge of dangerous driving. The jury found the defendant not guilty and we respect its verdict.”