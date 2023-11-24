Grenfell Inquiry says final report will not be published before April next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grenfell Inquiry says final report will not be published before April next year

By Press Association
Grenfell Tower in west London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Grenfell Tower in west London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Grenfell Inquiry has said its final report will not be published before April next year.

The inquiry’s team said its panel was hoping to send its phase two report to the Prime Minister before the next anniversary of the fire on June 14 and publish it “soon thereafter”.

It added that the process of writing to those who may be subject to criticism was “proving time-consuming”.

The inquiry team said chapters are at different stages of drafting and several are yet to be completed.

In a monthly newsletter, published on its website on Friday, the inquiry’s team wrote: “Not only do we have to allow recipients a reasonable time to respond to potential criticisms, but we also have to analyse their responses in order to decide whether we need to modify our provisional conclusions or the way in which we have expressed them.”

The inquiry team said it was “probably” more than halfway through this process, having sent out more than 100 letters so far.

It added in its newsletter: “The amount of evidence, both oral and documentary, that the inquiry has collected makes the drafting of a report a very time-consuming task and the process of preparing and printing a work of this size will take a considerable number of weeks.

“As things stand, the report will not be published before April next year but the panel hopes to be able to send it to the Prime Minister before the next anniversary of the fire with publication soon thereafter.”

The final hearing took place in November 2022 and a panel and inquiry team have been working on their phase two report since then.

Phase two examined how the tower block in North Kensington, London came to be in a condition that allowed the fire on 14 June 2017 to spread.

The report into phase one, which focused on the factual narrative of the events on the night of the fire, was published in October 2019.

It concluded the tower’s cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the “principal” reason for the rapid and “profoundly shocking” spread of the blaze.