Brothers jailed after planning to travel to Afghanistan to join IS branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Brothers jailed after planning to travel to Afghanistan to join IS branch

By Press Association
The pair were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court (PA)
The pair were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court (PA)

Two brothers who admitted planning to travel to Afghanistan to join a branch of so-called Islamic State have been handed extended sentences of imprisonment due to their deep-rooted extremist views.

Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan, 21, and 18-year-old Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan pleaded guilty in July to preparing for acts of terrorism.

The siblings, who admitted their guilt by changing their pleas during a Birmingham Crown Court trial, were sentenced by Judge Melbourne Inman KC on Friday.

Haleem Heyder Khan was jailed for 10 years while his younger brother was given an eight-year custodial sentence. Both were sentenced to an extended period on licence of four years.

Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan court case
Younger brother Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan planned to travel to Afghanistan (West Midlands Police/PA)

Their trial was told they had become “increasingly radicalised” over the course of 2022, bought clothes and equipment ahead of a planned trip to Afghanistan to join the terrorist organisation known as Islamic State Khurasan Province (ISKP), and completed application forms to join Islamic State (IS).

IS was proscribed by the Home Secretary in 2014 and ISKP is recognised as one of its “regional branches”, the court heard.

The two men were arrested at their home in Ward End, Birmingham, on November 2 last year.

Explaining the sentences to the brothers, Judge Inman said: “It is clear that by last year each of you had become deeply radicalised and were intent on furthering your extreme beliefs through terrorist action.

Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan court case
Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan, 21, has been jailed (West Midlands Police/PA)

“Up until trial it is a very relevant fact that you were both advancing a completely dishonest account that you did not hold any extreme views.

“There clearly remains a significant risk that you will cause serious harm by the commission of a further specified offence or offences and I must ensure that the public are properly protected against that risk.

“I consider it necessary to impose an extended sentence of imprisonment in each of your cases which means that there will be an extended licence period in each case of four years.”