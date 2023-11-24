Boy killed in Snowdonia crash was ‘thriving in life’, says mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boy killed in Snowdonia crash was ‘thriving in life’, says mother

By Press Association
Harvey Owen, 17, died alongside three of his friends when their Ford Fiesta left the road (North Wales Police/Family handout/PA)
Harvey Owen, 17, died alongside three of his friends when their Ford Fiesta left the road (North Wales Police/Family handout/PA)

The mother of one of four teenagers killed in a car crash in North Wales has said her son was a “precious soul” who was “thriving in life”.

The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were found in their crashed silver Ford Fiesta in North Wales on Tuesday.

A search was launched for the teenagers after they failed to return home from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.

Crystal Owen, 17-year-old Harvey’s mother, said on Friday: “There are absolutely no words to describe the pain we are feeling at the loss of the most precious soul and no words to really explain how much of a special person Harvey was.”

In a tribute released through North Wales Police, Ms Owen described her son as “a unique and special person who touched so many people along the way”.

“Laid back, charismatic, cheeky, a boy not of his time, he always thought outside the box, he was creative and funny. A boy that preferred to be outside and active,” she said.

“He was the most gentle soul, always feeling empathy for people and seeing the good in everyone. Quirky, a trendsetter, loving, pure and hilarious.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris
Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris (North Wales Police/PA)

“There is never a time to lose a child but this feels so much more gut wrenching as he was literally thriving in life and had everything to live for.

“Harvey was perfect when he came into the world and he will go out that way.

“He never caused ill will, he did no harm, he wronged nobody, he was and will forever be a son we can be proud of.

“The fact that Harvey will always be 17 is unbearable to think of and even harder to accept.”

(PA Graphic)
(PA Graphic)

Ms Owen previously described her grief as a nightmare she could not wake up from.

North Wales Police said the teenagers’ bodies were found inside the overturned car which had left the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog, and was partially submerged in water.

The boys were from Shrewsbury and were A-level students at Shrewsbury Colleges Group.