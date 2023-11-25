Autistic boy obsessed with John Lewis Christmas ad thanks retailer for gifts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Autistic boy obsessed with John Lewis Christmas ad thanks retailer for gifts

By Press Association
Five-year-old Tommy Lamb thanked John Lewis for sending him Snapper goodies after being entranced by their Christmas advert (Caters Photographic/PA)
Five-year-old Tommy Lamb thanked John Lewis for sending him Snapper goodies after being entranced by their Christmas advert (Caters Photographic/PA)

An autistic five-year-old boy who became so obsessed with the Venus flytrap from John Lewis’s Christmas advert that he watches it hundreds of times a day has thanked the retailer for sending him Snapper-themed goodies.

Tommy Lamb fell in love with Snapper, the mischievous Venus flytrap from the department store’s festive promotion, playing the ad repeatedly and shouting “back” when it finishes, his mother Bethany Lamb, 30, from South Shields in South Tyneside, said.

The team at John Lewis were so touched that they sent Tommy a box of goodies, including Snapper-themed pyjamas and a soft toy.

Tommy standing in front of his TV at home with the advert playing in the background
Tommy watches the festive advert hundreds of times a day and takes his Snapper teddy to bed every night (Bethany Lamb/PA)

Ms Lamb told the PA news agency: “He brings Snapper to bed every night, and cheekily tries to sneak Snapper to school every morning!

“The minute he’s back home he’s using his voice, asking for Snapper again on repeat and happily reunited with his new gift from John Lewis.

“If he’s colouring… Snapper’s there. If he’s reading… Snapper’s there. He’s obsessed. It’s beautiful to see how much joy it has brought him.”

The five-year-old created a special thank-you card for the staff at the retailer after receiving his gifts, featuring a hand-drawn picture of Snapper which he delivered to his local branch in Newcastle.

Tommy standing next to staff at the John Lewis branch in Newcastle holding his Snapper teddy
Tommy at John Lewis in Newcastle pictured with deputy branch manager Lisa Kennedy and head of the branch Tony Righelato, holding his Snapper teddy (Caters Photographic/PA)

He was then able to see the Snapper toys on display with his mother and nan Michelle, 54.

Ms Lamb said: “He doesn’t always interact with things and can struggle making connections. But this ‘mischievous Venus flytrap’ has won his heart.”

She added: “Watching the John Lewis advert 500 times a day may be a little extreme for some. For Tommy, though, each time is as thrilling as the last.

Tommy sitting in a pile of Snapper teddies
Tommy’s mother Bethany Lamb said the ‘mischievous Venus flytrap’ has won his heart (Caters Photographic/PA)

“After visiting Snapper in John Lewis, Tommy told me it was the best day ever and clearly it still wasn’t enough. The second we got home, before I’d even got my coat off, he pointed at the TV and told me ‘Snapper’ and was back to watching it on repeat.”

John Lewis’ customer director, Charlotte Lock, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled that our advert has made such an impact on Tommy and his family and the card he made was wonderful.

“Our ad is about the shared joy of evolving Christmas traditions – and it’s so touching that Snapper the Venus flytrap from our ad will also become part of Tommy’s festivities.”

Ms Lamb added: “It brings me so much happiness and John Lewis have done so much for him. It really is magical. I never thought in my life that a Venus flytrap would make me so emotional! I’m so proud of Tommy.”