Man to appear in court charged with stalking MP By Press Association November 25 2023, 8.33am

The identity of the MP has yet to be revealed (John Walton/PA) A man is due to appear in court charged with stalking an unnamed MP. Wiltshire Police said Feras Al-Jayoosi, 36, from Rodbourne, Swindon, was arrested by counter terrorism officers on Thursday on suspicion of harassment against a Wiltshire-based MP. He was subsequently charged with offences of stalking and criminal damage on Friday. Al-Jayoosi is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Saturday.