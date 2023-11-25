Water cannon ‘an available tactic’ for Irish police in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Water cannon ‘an available tactic’ for Irish police in Dublin

By Press Association
Debris is cleared from a burned out Luas and bus on O’Connell Street in Dublin, in the aftermath of violent scenes in the city centre on Thursday evening (Brian Lawless/PA)
Debris is cleared from a burned out Luas and bus on O’Connell Street in Dublin, in the aftermath of violent scenes in the city centre on Thursday evening (Brian Lawless/PA)

Use of water cannon is “an available tactic” for Irish police in the event of further disturbances in Dublin later.

There were chaotic scenes on Thursday evening – which involved far-right elements – with Garda cars, buses and trams set alight, and shops looted and damaged after a knife attack on three children and their care assistant outside a school in the north inner city.

Some 34 people were arrested during the scenes on the Irish capital’s main thoroughfare O’Connell Street, and Garda officers are trawling 6,000 hours of CCTV footage from the night.

Friday night saw quieter scenes on O’Connell Street amid a heavy gardai presence.

Dublin city centre incident
Garda outside the General Post Office on O’Connell Street in Dublin following violent scenes in the city centre on Thursday evening (David Young/PA)

A Garda spokesperson said a small number of people were arrested for public order incidents.

On Saturday cafes on O’Connell Street had erected signs indicating they planned to close at 7pm.

A pro-Palestine protest that had been due to take place in the area on Saturday was postponed following the rioting on Thursday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has loaned An Garda Siochana two water cannon following a request for mutual aid from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

They will solely be operated by members of An Garda Siochana if deployed.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Training has taken place to refresh previously trained operators and water cannons are now an available tactic to public order operational commanders for An Garda Siochana.

“Commissioner Harris thanks the Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and all PSNI personnel involved for their offer of assistance and rapid response to his request.”

Dublin city centre incident
A bus on fire on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre after violent scenes unfolded following an attack on Parnell Square East (Brian Lawless/PA)

A five-year-old girl injured in the knife attack outside a school remained in a critical condition in hospital on Friday while the female care assistant, in her 30s, was in a serious condition.

The two other children, a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, suffered less serious injuries.

The six-year-old remained in hospital on Friday but the boy was discharged.

Gardai said a man who sustained serious injuries at the scene is a person of interest in their investigation.

Dublin city centre incident
Caio Benicio, a Deliveroo driver, at the scene in Dublin city centre after he witnessed the incident on Parnell Square East (Brian Lawless/PA)

More than half a million euros (£434,469) has been raised for the victims of the stabbing attack, and those who intervened.

A number of GoFundMe pages have been set up, with the highest total for an effort to assist Deliveroo driver Caio Benicio who intervened in the attack to stop the man armed with a knife.