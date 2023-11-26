Freezing temperatures to continue overnight with Sunday remaining chilly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freezing temperatures to continue overnight with Sunday remaining chilly

By Press Association
More frost is likely across much of the country on Sunday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Large parts of the UK will continue to see freezing temperatures overnight and on Sunday in a short cold snap.

The Met Office said another frost was likely for more eastern areas and daytime figures will generally stay low, but building cloud would result in slightly warmer conditions in the west.

It comes after temperatures fell well below freezing across the UK over Friday night and struggled to reach double figures on Saturday.

Ellie Glaisyer, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We could still see minus 2C to minus 4C, perhaps as low as minus 5C or minus 6C across northern parts of England and parts of Scotland under the clear skies.

“But cloud will gradually be starting to build from the west through Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday morning, so that should help keep temperatures, particularly across western areas, just a little bit above zero.”

As a result of the cloud, parts of south-west England will see temperatures of 3C to 5C overnight while western areas of Wales will be 1C to 2C.

Ms Glaisyer said it will feel “very chilly” across northern and eastern parts of England during the day on Sunday, with temperatures going no higher than mid-single figures.

Cloud and rain in the South West will mean temperatures are much milder, with 9C to 11C expected.

These outbreaks of rain will gradually spread from Northern Ireland and south-west England to the southern half of the country as Sunday progresses.

It will be cloudy elsewhere with the best of the sunshine coming in central Scotland.

Temperatures will remain cold on Sunday evening but “not quite as harsh” as those seen over the previous two nights with the risk of frost lower, Ms Glaisyer added.