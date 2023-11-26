What the papers say – November 26

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – November 26

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The release of Israeli hostages after seven weeks in captivity continues to take centre stage on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

Nine-year-old Emily Hand features on the Sunday Mirror after she was among the second group of hostages released late on Saturday, her father Thomas saying she is about to have the “best Christmas and Hanukkah ever”.

The delayed release of hostages on Saturday is the focus of The Observer, which says Hamas accused Israel of violating the truce agreement by blocking aid heading to northern Gaza.

The Sunday Times tells of the ordeal of Moshe Nouri, who was among the first group of hostages released on Friday – the 72-year-old fearing she was taken to be executed when she was taken from the tunnels which had housed her for seven weeks.

The Sunday Telegraph carries a picture of a reunited Israeli family, but leads on the chairman of the Charity Commission warning of tighter restrictions on charities which host antisemitic extremists.

Royal matters dominate the front of The Sun on Sunday as it says a new book reveals the King’s response to the Duke of Sussex’s Netflix documentary.

The Sunday Express turns its attentions to migrants, saying Conservative MPs have warned the failure to “stop small boats” will mean “electoral catastrophe”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is the focus of the Sunday People, which says jockey Frankie Dettori has been insured for £100 million ahead of taking part in the show’s trials.

And the Daily Star Sunday hears from a woman who says she is still haunted by ghost of Jimmy Savile after dodging his clutches.