Social media users share delight after capturing ‘halo’ around moon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Social media users share delight after capturing ‘halo’ around moon

By Press Association
Halo around the moon captured by different people across the country (Simon Collins/Ben Light/PA)
Halo around the moon captured by different people across the country (Simon Collins/Ben Light/PA)

Social media users have shared their delight after spotting the “unbelievable” moment a “halo” could be seen around the moon.

Good Morning Britain meteorologist Laura Tobin shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the phenomenon is caused by the refraction of moonlight from ice crystals in the upper atmosphere.

Ring around Moon
Angie Burns took a photo of a halo around the Moon from her front door (Angie Burns/PA)

X was awash with people sharing pictures they took of the “halo” around the moon, including Angie Burns, a TV and radio presenter at Marlow FM.

Ms Burns, who is based just outside Wokingham, told the PA news agency she managed to capture the phenomenon on Saturday night from her front door.

“It was the first time I’ve seen something like this so close,” she said.

Ring around Moon
A halo around the Moon in Reigate (Simon Collins/PA)

“(It was) unbelievable and yet tranquil.”

Geographer Simon Collins told PA he was “delighted” to catch a glimpse of the moment.

“I’m a keen weather observer (and) run a local weather station so am always delighted to see lovely weather phenomena as so many others did last night as well,” the 57-year-old, who took the photo in Reigate, Surrey on Saturday night, said.

Ring around Moon
Halo around Moon (Ben Light/PA)

Some described witnessing the occurrence as “amazing”, with others commenting that it was “very weird” and “like a nighttime rainbow”.