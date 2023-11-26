Two women dead and three men injured after five-vehicle collision, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two women dead and three men injured after five-vehicle collision, say police

By Press Association
A man has been arrested following a collision involving five vehicles (Joe Giddens/PA)
A man has been arrested following a collision involving five vehicles (Joe Giddens/PA)

Two women have died and three men have been injured after a collision involving five vehicles in Wolverhampton, West Midlands Police said.

The group, all aged in their 70s to 90s, were travelling in the same vehicle when the crash occurred in Millfields Road, Ettingshall, on Saturday.

A 51-year-old man, from a separate vehicle, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and has been released under investigation.

Two women, aged 82 and 76, were found in critical condition and pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men were taken to hospital where one of them, aged 90, remains in a serious condition while the other two, aged 79 and 78, are stable.

Police were called at 3.37pm to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a particularly sad set of circumstances and our thoughts go out to all of the families affected.

“This collision involved five vehicles and it’s important that we piece together what happened in order to provide all those involved the answers they deserve.

“We would ask people not to speculate on what happened as it’s unhelpful to the investigation and causes upset to the families.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision. In particular, if anyone has any dashcam (footage) that may have captured the collision, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via live chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk or call 101. Information can also be sent to SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk quoting log 2754 of November 25.