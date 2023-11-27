‘Terrible legacy’ left by death of Bloody Sunday Parachute Regiment commander

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Terrible legacy’ left by death of Bloody Sunday Parachute Regiment commander

By Press Association
Lieutenant Colonel Derek Wilford was in command of the Parachute Regiment in Londonderry on Bloody Sunday (PA)
The officer in command of the Parachute Regiment in Londonderry on Bloody Sunday has left a “terrible legacy”, a victim’s son has said, following his death.

Lieutenant Colonel Derek Wilford died at the age of 90 in Belgium, having suffered from Parkinson’s disease, according to an obituary in The Times.

Bloody Sunday, on January 30 1972, was one of the darkest days in the history of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Thirteen people were killed on the day and another man shot by paratroopers died four months later.

Many consider him the 14th victim of Bloody Sunday, but his death was formally attributed to an inoperable brain tumour.

Another 14 people were injured in the shootings.

Tony Doherty, son of Patrick Doherty, who was killed on Bloody Sunday (Liam McBurney/PA)

In a statement, Tony Doherty, chairman of the Bloody Sunday Trust, whose father was killed on Bloody Sunday, said: “The passing of Derek Wilford, while felt by his family, will not be mourned by the families of the innocent men and boys whose lives were taken by armed British paratroopers on Bloody Sunday.

“Colonel Wilford lived in a constant state of denial, never once accepting any measure of responsibility for his actions on that fateful day.

“History, though, will ensure that his actions led directly to the deaths of many innocent people which, in turn, led to years of conflict and hardship for our communities.

“He left a terrible legacy and will rightly be remembered for that.”

Bloody Sunday was one of the darkest days in the Northern Ireland Troubles (Liam McBurney/PA)

Liam Wray, who lost his brother James, 22, on Bloody Sunday, told the BBC: “For his family, I understand there’ll be sorrow.

“I take no delight in his death, but I’ll not be shedding any tears either.”

An immediate inquiry after Bloody Sunday, led by then-lord chief justice Lord Widgery, was described as a whitewash after it largely cleared the soldiers of blame.

After years of campaigning by victims’ families, then-prime minister Tony Blair ordered a new inquiry in 1998.

The Saville Inquiry concluded in 2010 that none of the casualties were posing a threat or doing anything that would justify their shooting, and then-prime minister David Cameron apologised in the House of Commons, saying the killings were “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

The inquiry found that Lieutenant Colonel Wilford disobeyed an order from a superior officer not to enter troops into the nationalist Bogside estate.

However, despite the inquiry findings, he continued to say that his soldiers had been fired on first.