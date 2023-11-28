Young people the biggest users of generative AI, Ofcom study shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Young people the biggest users of generative AI, Ofcom study shows

By Press Association
Ofcom has released the findings of its latest Online Nation survey (John Walton/PA)
Ofcom has released the findings of its latest Online Nation survey (John Walton/PA)

Teenagers and children are far more likely than adults to have used generative AI, according to Ofcom’s latest research into the UK’s online habits.

The regulator said its latest study showed that four in five (79%) online teenagers aged 13-17 now use generative AI tools – which includes chatbots such as ChatGPT, with 40% of those aged 7-12 also using the technology.

Generative AI is capable of creating text, images or other media using learned behaviour.

In contrast, Ofcom said only 31% of adult internet users had used the technology – and among the 69% who had never used it, 24% did not know what it was.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT was named the most widely used generative AI tool by those in the study, with 23% of those aged 16 and above saying they used it.

When asked why they use the technology, the majority of those aged 16 and over said for fun (58%), a third said they used it for work, and a quarter said they used it to help with their studies.

In addition, 22% said they had used it for seeking advice.

Yih-Choung Teh, Ofcom’s group director of strategy and research, said: “Getting rapidly up to speed with new technology comes as second nature to Gen Z, and generative AI is no exception.

“While children and teens are driving its early adoption, we’re also seeing older internet users exploring its capabilities, both for work and for leisure.”

“We also recognise that some people are concerned about what AI means for the future.

“As online safety regulator, we’re already working to build an in-depth understanding of the opportunities and risks of new and emerging technologies, so that innovation can thrive, while the safety of users is protected.”

Elsewhere in Ofcom’s study, it said it had found that more than a fifth of those aged 8-17 had a social media profile with a false age of 18 or over, putting them at greater risk of encountering potentially harmful content.

It also showed that YouTube had replaced Facebook as the most visited platform by UK adults, according to data gathered during Ofcom’s sample month of May 2023.

The report also showed that two-thirds of adults reported they had seen or experienced potential online harms in the previous four weeks, with over a third saying this had appeared on their personalised social media feed, where content is tailored to users by a platform’s algorithm.