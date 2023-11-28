What the papers say – November 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – November 28

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tuesday’s front pages feature an array of stories with the hostage release from Gaza and a possible blacklisting of Britain by the UN’s human rights body among the stories jostling for attention.

The Guardian and The Times both cover the hostage releases in the Middle East, with The Times reporting that Hamas wants to raise the toll for the safe return of Israeli soldiers.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on the UK’s Equalities and Human Rights Commission, which could be stripped of accreditation with the United Nations over its defence of biological sex.

The Metro opts for a piece on the death of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey after a court heard two teenagers spent “weeks” planning out her brutal death.

The Daily Mirror opted for a front page on ousted Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams, who has reached an out-of-court settlement with the show’s production company over leaked remarks made by the host about ITV contestants.

The Financial Times leads with a story on the growth in shipments of restricted parts which has raised suspicions in the West that Turkish companies are fuelling Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The features a report that is bad news for homeowners: Economists claim interest rates show no signs of downward trending.

The Daily Express also covered the interest rate crisis as furious Tory MPs round on Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey for talking down the economy.

The Daily Mail focuses Omid Scobie’s tell-all royal book which hit the shelves on Tuesday.

The Sun has had enough of VAR in football, warning that it could be extended to cover more parts of the game.

The Daily Star led with a piece about a former counter-intelligence officer, who claims people who have had interactions with aliens have gone on to develop new talents, including playing the piano without having lessons or having a “sixth sense”.