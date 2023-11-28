Four coastal homes may be demolished after road collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four coastal homes may be demolished after road collapse

By Press Association
Homes close to the cliff edge at Hemsby in Norfolk, pictured in March 2023, months before the road collapse. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Surveyors are to inspect four clifftop homes on an erosion-hit stretch of coast to decide if they are structurally unsound and need to be demolished after a road collapse.

The section of a privately-owned access road in Hemsby in Norfolk collapsed on Friday, leaving around 35 properties in the Marrams with no access for cars or emergency vehicles.

Four of the homes are to be inspected to see if they need to be demolished, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said.

The authority’s housing options team is to visit people living there on Tuesday to “discuss options around their housing needs” amid the “prospect of more homes being lost to the sea”.

Coastal erosion
Homes at Hemsby in March 2023 (Joe Giddens/ PA)

People who choose to remain in their homes are to be offered additional fire safety advice over the coming days, due to access problems for emergency services.

The access road has been closed to pedestrians and vehicles and the public is being told not to use the road because there is a risk of further collapses along it.

People in the affected addresses have no access for services like bin collections and septic tank servicing.

Council workers visited people living in the area on Monday to offer welfare support.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “The welfare of residents and safety of the public is our paramount responsibility.

“Our teams have been checking on people to see if they require assistance with shopping, medicines, pets etc.

“If anyone is vulnerable we will do all we can in terms of targeted interventions.

“And it is vital that people realise it is not safe to use the road, either on foot or by car.’’

Senior council officers and members are also due to meet with Hemsby Parish Council and the Save Hemsby Coastline group to keep them abreast of developments.

Mr Smith said: “As a community we have to consider how we best adapt to the erosion in what is one of Europe’s most dynamic stretches of coastline.

“Unfortunately, this is a complex process because the road, the land, the homes, and services such as water and utilities are privately owned and we need to work with all parties involved to engineer the best solutions we can for those affected.’’