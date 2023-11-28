Four coastal homes may be demolished after road collapse

Surveyors are to inspect four clifftop homes on an erosion-hit stretch of coast to decide if they are structurally unsound and need to be demolished after a road collapse.

The section of a privately-owned access road in Hemsby in Norfolk collapsed on Friday, leaving around 35 properties in the Marrams with no access for cars or emergency vehicles.

Four of the homes are to be inspected to see if they need to be demolished, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said.

The authority’s housing options team is to visit people living there on Tuesday to “discuss options around their housing needs” amid the “prospect of more homes being lost to the sea”.

Homes at Hemsby in March 2023 (Joe Giddens/ PA)

People who choose to remain in their homes are to be offered additional fire safety advice over the coming days, due to access problems for emergency services.

The access road has been closed to pedestrians and vehicles and the public is being told not to use the road because there is a risk of further collapses along it.

People in the affected addresses have no access for services like bin collections and septic tank servicing.

Council workers visited people living in the area on Monday to offer welfare support.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “The welfare of residents and safety of the public is our paramount responsibility.

“Our teams have been checking on people to see if they require assistance with shopping, medicines, pets etc.

“If anyone is vulnerable we will do all we can in terms of targeted interventions.

“And it is vital that people realise it is not safe to use the road, either on foot or by car.’’

Senior council officers and members are also due to meet with Hemsby Parish Council and the Save Hemsby Coastline group to keep them abreast of developments.

Mr Smith said: “As a community we have to consider how we best adapt to the erosion in what is one of Europe’s most dynamic stretches of coastline.

“Unfortunately, this is a complex process because the road, the land, the homes, and services such as water and utilities are privately owned and we need to work with all parties involved to engineer the best solutions we can for those affected.’’