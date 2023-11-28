Ben Dunne a ‘good, decent, generous, loving Irish man’, mourners told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ben Dunne a ‘good, decent, generous, loving Irish man’, mourners told

By Press Association
Ben Dunne’s casket is carried in to St Mochta’s church in Clonsilla, west Dublin for his funeral service. Mr Dunne, 74, who was the former director of family business Dunnes Stores and the owner of a chain of gyms, died last week while holidaying in Dubai. Picture date: Tuesday November 28, 2023.
Ben Dunne’s casket is carried in to St Mochta’s church in Clonsilla, west Dublin for his funeral service. Mr Dunne, 74, who was the former director of family business Dunnes Stores and the owner of a chain of gyms, died last week while holidaying in Dubai. Picture date: Tuesday November 28, 2023.

The son of Irish businessman Ben Dunne has described him as a “good, decent, generous, loving Irish man”, who had a “passion” for business.

Mr Dunne died over a week ago after suffering from a heart attack in Dubai.

The popular Cork-born man was a high-profile figure in Irish life, and was a former director of family firm Dunnes Stores as well as the owner of a chain of gyms.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral mass on Tuesday, including Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and businessman Larry Goodman.

Ben Dunne funeral
Businessman Larry Goodman arrives for the funeral mass of Ben Dunne (Niall Carson/PA)

Ben Dunne gym staff formed a guard of honour at the gates of St Mochta’s Church in Porterstown, Clonsilla.

Mr Dunne’s wicker coffin was carried into St Mochta’s Church in Porterstown, Clonsilla, for a funeral mass on Tuesday.

Addressing mourners in a Dublin church, Mark Dunne said his father was “brilliant and loving” to his children and grandchildren, and had been philosophical on the trip in Dubai.

Mark Dunne told mourners his father “never liked going to funerals” but wanted a “full report” from ones his son had attended.

“This is one funeral that, sadly, he must attend,” Mark Dunne told the congregation, adding he would be pleased to see so many people in attendance.