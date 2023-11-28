Ruth Perry inquest: Ofsted inspectors trained to manage stress for schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruth Perry inquest: Ofsted inspectors trained to manage stress for schools

By Press Association
Ofsted inspectors are trained to manage inspections in a way that “reduces stress” on schools, a director at the watchdog has told the inquest into the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Ms Perry’s family says she killed herself after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

Her sister, Professor Julia Waters, previously said Ms Perry had the “worst day of her life” after inspectors reviewed the school on November 15 and 16 last year.

At Berkshire Coroner’s Office in Reading on Tuesday, Ofsted’s national director for education Christopher Russell said inspectors discuss how to reduce stress for school leaders as part of their training.

“When we train inspectors, we certainly talk about how to manage the inspection in a way which reduces stress and, where people are getting anxious, how to manage these kinds of stress,” he said.

But he said Ofsted did not have written guidance on how to manage the stress of inspections on headteachers at the time.

Mr Russell defended the watchdog’s policy of giving schools 24 hours’ notice before inspections.

He said when parents question the validity of Ofsted’s judgments, the reason they typically give is that the school was given notice of the inspection ahead of time.

People attending a vigil for Ruth Perry outside Ofsted's offices in central London after her death
People attended a vigil for Ms Perry outside Ofsted’s offices in central London after her death (PA)

“The reason they typically give is that we give a school notice instead of just turning up,” he said.

“If we give lots of notice, we would have a situation where parents say, ‘Well, the school has known for weeks’.”

He added: “Giving a school more notice is potentially more stressful, I would argue.”

Professor Julia Waters
Professor Julia Waters, the sister of headteacher Ruth Perry (National Association of Headteachers/PA)

Mr Russell said Ofsted’s message to schools was to go about their usual business before inspections.

An inspection report, published on Ofsted’s website in March, found Ms Perry’s school to be “good” in every category apart from leadership and management, where it was judged to be “inadequate”.

Inspectors said school leaders did not have the “required knowledge to keep pupils safe from harm”, did not take “prompt and proper actions” and had not ensured safeguarding was “effective”.

Senior coroner Heidi Connor said she has already made it clear that Ofsted’s rating did not fall “within the scope” of the inquest.

But the inquest will hear evidence from representatives from Ofsted about schools inspections and is expected to explore the impact of the inspection on Ms Perry.