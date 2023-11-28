25th anniversary appeal over Linda Bryant murder generates new inquiries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
25th anniversary appeal over Linda Bryant murder generates new inquiries

By Press Association
Linda Bryant’s body was discovered lying in the gateway to a field near her home in Cornwall in October 1998 (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Detectives investigating the unsolved murder of a mother-of-two said they have 40 new lines of inquiry following a 25th anniversary appeal.

Linda Bryant, 40, known as Lyn, was stabbed in her back, neck and chest as she walked her dog in her home village of Ruan High Lanes, near Truro in Cornwall, on October 20 1998.

The attack is believed to have been sexually motivated because Mrs Bryant’s clothing had been disturbed when her body was discovered in the entrance to a field.

It is 25 years since Linda Bryant was murdered (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
A reward of £20,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers for information which leads to an arrest and conviction.

Advances in DNA have enabled police to produce a partial DNA profile which is believed to be that of the killer.

Since 2016, officers have been retaking DNA samples from people across the UK to check them against the partial profile.

An anniversary appeal generated 40 new lines of inquiry after making another public appeal for information.

Devon and Cornwall Police said 57 calls and messages were received following the appeal, providing 40 new actions and inquiries which are now being progressed.

This will include further comparisons being made against the partial DNA profile.

Detective Inspector Rob Smith, who is leading the inquiry, said: “I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information as part of this latest appeal. It is touching to see the level of public support for this case despite the passing of time.

“We would, however, still encourage anyone else to contact us if they are wrestling with their conscience or harbouring suspicions about someone.

“Just one piece of information, however small, could be crucial in helping to identify and apprehend Lyn’s killer.

“We know that 25 years is a long time but we remain convinced that someone knows what happened to Lyn that day.

“For the sake of her family, please do the right thing and get in touch – now is the time.”

Mrs Bryant, who was also a grandmother, was local to the remote part of Cornwall where she lived with her husband Peter, who she had been married to for about 19 years.

Police are hoping the latest appeal will bring answers for Linda Bryant's family (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
They had two children, Lee, then aged 21, and Erin, then aged 19. Lee’s son Keelan was 10 months old at the time.

On the day of the murder Mrs Bryant cleaned a local house, went to see her parents and then bought groceries from a garage.

She returned home and then took the family’s lurcher dog, Jay, for a walk.

A holidaymaker discovered Mrs Bryant’s body, lying in the gateway to a field near the chapel, at about 2.30pm.

Her death is one of the largest and longest-running unsolved murder inquiries carried out by Devon and Cornwall Police.

In 1998 police pieced together her final movements, including critical witness reports of three unknown men seen in the area at the time.

The men remain unidentified and the sightings are still a key part of the investigation.

Mystery surrounds Mrs Bryant’s glasses which cryptically reappeared at the crime scene four months after she died.