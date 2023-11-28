Decision on release of James Bulger killer delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decision on release of James Bulger killer delayed

By Press Association
A custody image of Jon Venables after he murdered James Bulger (Police/PA)
A custody image of Jon Venables after he murdered James Bulger (Police/PA)

A decision on whether to release one of the killers of toddler James Bulger from jail has been delayed by two weeks.

The Parole Board hearing for Jon Venables took place in mid-November and a decision was expected this week on whether he is safe to be freed.

But a representative for Denise Fergus, the mother of James, said on Tuesday that there will be a wait before the decision is made.

The Parole Board confirmed that the case had been adjourned, but would not give further details.

Denise Fergus, the mother of murdered toddler James Bulger, has urged the parole panel not to free Venables.
Denise Fergus, the mother of murdered toddler James Bulger, has urged the parole panel not to free Venables.

Kym Morris said: “We have been made aware that the parole decision, initially expected this week, will now be made in another two weeks.

“While this news is undoubtedly frustrating for Denise and her family, we understand and appreciate the importance of adhering to procedural requirements in such matters.

“Denise and her family are grappling with heightened emotions and uncertainty.

“It is our sincere hope that, despite the delay, the Parole Board will carefully consider all relevant factors and make the decision that ensures the safety of the public, well-being of Denise and her loved ones, by not granting Jon Venables parole.”

Venables was jailed alongside Robert Thompson in November 1993 at the age of 10 for the harrowing murder of two-year-old James after they snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside.

James Bulger, who died in 1993.
James Bulger, who died in 1993.

He was released on licence in July 2001 and recalled to prison in February 2010 after indecent images of children were found on his computer.

Venables was again released in August 2013 and then called back in November 2017 for the same offence.

His most recent parole review was in September 2020.

There is a long-standing legal order in place to protect the identities of Venables and Thompson because of their young age when they committed the murder.

This meant that the chairwoman of the Parole Board of England and Wales, Caroline Corby, chose not to hold his parole hearing in public, and that James’s family were not able to attend.