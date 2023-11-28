Quotes and facts from new royal book Endgame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Quotes and facts from new royal book Endgame

By Press Association
From left: Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (PA)
From left: Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (PA)

Here are five prominent claims and quotes from Omid Scobie’s book about the royal family called Endgame:

– The King likes to have his shoelaces ironed

Scobie claims about Charles’s footwear: “When laces get even the smallest bit threadbare, a staff member must quickly switch them out with a fresh, ironed pair.”

King Charles III
Charles is said to like his shoelaces to be ironed (PA)

– Two people – not one – raised questions about the skin colour of Meghan and Harry’s son Archie before he was born

In their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alleged an unidentified member of the monarchy – but not Queen Elizabeth II or her husband the Duke of Edinburgh – had, as Meghan said, raised “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

Scobie claims in Endgame that two people, named in private letters between Charles and Meghan, raised questions about Archie’s skin colour.

He wrote: “But in the pages of these private letters, two identities were revealed. Laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey (Harpo Productions/PA)

– Former prime minister Boris Johnson “irritated” the King over late Queen’s Speech

Last May, Charles deputised for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the state opening of Parliament where he read the Queen’s Speech, the outline of Government business for the next session.

But the book claims: “Boris Johnson didn’t send over the speech until the very last minute, so an irritated Charles wasn’t given ample time to practice reading it. (‘Johnson has done everything he can to become the most unpopular prime minister the Windsors have ever known,’ an aide said with a laugh.)”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson
Former prime minister Boris Johnson is alleged to have irked Charles (PA)

– Buckingham Palace’s vision of a scaled-back coronation to reflect the cost-of-living crisis lost out to Downing Street’s “full-fat” celebration

The King’s coronation on May 6 saw national celebrations staged and a concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

But according to Endgame, the event may have looked different: “Prime Minister Sunak and the government approached the coronation from the opposite position. While Charles wanted to downsize, Sunak and Whitehall (the government) envisioned a full-fat celebratory weekend — the full monty of carriages, a big concert, and national celebration.”

Scobie goes on to write: “Downing Street prevailed, and Charles ceded his vision for a leaner affair.”

King Charles with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
The book claims the King wanted a scaled-back coronation but lost out to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s desire for a grander affair (PA)

– What next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Meghan has spent time keeping “her head down” to focus on building her “own business”, according to Endgame.

Scobie wrote: “…a source said Meghan is building ‘something more accessible…something rooted in her love of details, curating, hosting, life’s simple pleasures, and family’.”

Harry appears to have come to terms with his fractious relationship with his brother and father, according to Scobie: “As Harry later explained to a friend, ‘I’m ready to move on past it. Whether we get an apology or accountability, who knows? Who really cares at this point?’”

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Harry is said to have come to terms with his relationship with his brother and father (PA)