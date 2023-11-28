Controversial book about royal family pulled from shelves in the Netherlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial book about royal family pulled from shelves in the Netherlands

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf , as a book about the royal family was (pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands (PA)
A new royal book has been pulled from shelves in the Netherlands amid reports it named a member of the monarchy said to have raised questions about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie before he was born.

Xander Uitgevers, which has published the Dutch translated version Endgame, by US-based British journalist Omid Scobie, said on Tuesday it was “temporarily withdrawing” it from bookshops in the country.

It added in a statement on its website: “An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”

In the book, Mr Scobie makes several claims about how and why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from being working royals.

Oprah Winfrey interviews the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex saw claims about an unidentified member of the royal family (Screen grab photo supplied by ITV Hub courtesy of Harpo Productions/CBS)

Among those is the claim two people, named in private letters between Charles and Meghan, raised questions about Archie’s skin colour.

In the English language version of the book, Mr Scobie writes: “But in the pages of these private letters, two identities were revealed. Laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.”

The author is said to be close to Harry and Meghan and co-authored Finding Freedom, a biography of the Sussexes which chronicled the couple in glowing terms.

The royal couple first made the claim a royal had asked about their son’s skin colour when they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

They alleged an unidentified member of the monarchy – but not the late Queen nor her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh – had, as Meghan said, raised “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

After the book was pulled in the Netherlands, Mr Scobie told Dutch TV channel RTL Boulevard: “The book is available in a number of languages and unfortunately I can’t speak Dutch so I haven’t seen the copy for myself, but if there have been any translation errors I am sure the publisher has got it under control.

“For me, I edited and wrote the English version, there has never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it.”

Queen Elizabeth II death first anniversary
Members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour

Endgame has caused controversy in the UK over several claims made about working royals.

The Princess of Wales is accused of being “cold” and ignoring the Duchess of Sussex’s “cries for help”.

In the book, a “source” claims Kate can be “cold if she doesn’t like someone” and the writer goes on to say: “This is a side of Kate that rarely gets written about.

“Advocating for mental health causes – the mental health of mothers, for that matter – but ignoring her own sister-in-law’s cries for help seemed out of character for someone the public knew as sweet and easy to get along with.”

The King’s relationship with his eldest son, the Prince of Wales, is also examined with a “source” making a scathing comment about the heir to the throne’s opinion of his father.

The source said: “William (doesn’t) think his father is competent enough, quite frankly. Though they share passions and interests, their style of leadership is completely different.”

Mr Scobie also accuses the King of “ineptitude” over the Sussexes’ departure as working royals and also claimed there is “distrust and simmering animosity” between him and William.

Other claims made include that there is a rift between the King and the Prince of Wales, that the Queen has “quietly thanked” Piers Morgan for “defending the Firm” and that a timid Princess of Wales has to be encouraged to take part in engagements.

Mr Scobie’s book makes a series of allegations involving the Sussexes – including that William and other family members “covertly sanctioned” leaks to reporters about Harry, that the elder brother ignored texts from Harry when the family were making their way to Balmoral before the late Queen died last year, and that Charles and Meghan exchanged letters in the wake of her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The book’s full title is Endgame: Inside The Royal Family And The Monarchy’s Fight For Survival, and its chapters include Race And The Royals: Institutional Bigotry And Denial, and another called Gloves On: Prince William, Heir To The Throne.

Its publication follows the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare in January, which made a series of explosive claims about the royal family including an allegation that he was physically attacked by his older brother.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment.