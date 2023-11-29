Photography fans given chance to vote for favourite wildlife image

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Photography fans given chance to vote for favourite wildlife image

By Press Association
A polar bear asleep on an iceberg (Nima Sarikhani, Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
A polar bear asleep on an iceberg (Nima Sarikhani, Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

The public are being urged to vote for their favourite nature image for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year people’s choice award.

A mudskipper fish defending its territory from a crab, a fox taking advantage of a full London bin and a confrontation between Emperor and Adelie penguins are among the 25 “astounding” images selected for a public vote.

Other images up for the vote are a courting mountain hares touching noses in Scotland’s Monadhliath Mountains, jellyfish illuminated by the aurora borealis, a polar bear asleep on an iceberg, Celebes crested macaque drinking from a plastic bottle and a starling murmuration that looks like a giant bird.

A mudskipper defending its territory from a crab (Ofer Levy, Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
A mudskipper defending its territory from a crab (Ofer Levy, Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

They have been chosen by the Natural History Museum and a judging panel from nearly 50,000 entries from 95 countries submitted to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

Dr Douglas Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, said: “Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s people’s choice award always offers an astounding selection of images, and this year is no different.

“We invite the public to join the jury and vote for their favourite; whether breath-taking beauty or a powerful story, it’s sure to be a difficult decision.”

A fox checking out a full London street bin (Matt Maran, Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
A fox checking out a full London street bin (Matt Maran, Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

The public can vote for their favourite image online or at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum, London, until voting closes on January 31 2024.

The winning choice and four top images will be announced in February 2024 and displayed online, joining the winners of the 59th annual international competition.

The people’s choice award images are also being showcased at the exhibition at the Natural History Museum.

The overall competition was won by Laurent Ballesta for the second time with an image of a tri-spine horseshoe crab gliding along the bottom of the sea.

:: People can see and vote for their favourite images online at:  www.nhm.ac.uk/wpy/peoples-choice