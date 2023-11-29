What the papers say – November 29

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – November 29

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The front pages on Wednesday cover various topics, including Omid Scobie’s controversial book on the royal family, hostage releases in the Middle East, and further flare-ups on migration.

The Daily Mirror and The Metro splashed with stories about the identity of the “royal racist”, which has apparently been revealed in Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.

The Daily Express ran a piece focusing on the royal family uniting against its naysayers.

The Sun ran a front on Emily Hand, an Irish girl who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, before she was released during the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

The i looked to Westminster for its lead, running a piece on the migrant row now unfolding between the Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick and Number 10.

The Times also focused on migration but took a slightly different approach with a “call to close visa route for cheaper foreign staff”.

The Financial Times ran with a piece on Barclays as the bank looks at ditching thousands of their least lucrative investment clients.

The Daily Telegraph opted for a piece on healthcare, splashing with a headline that claims patients are “at risk from virtual GP sessions”.

The Daily Star looked to entertainment, running a piece on naturist Chris Packham who blasted beloved British TV hosts Ant and Dec for “animal abuse”.