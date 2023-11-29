Charity head condemns police chief’s ‘inflammatory’ comments on armed officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity head condemns police chief’s ‘inflammatory’ comments on armed officers

By Press Association
Claims by the head of the Metropolitan Police that firearms officers would rather face terrorists than gangland criminals have been criticised by the head of the charity, Inquest (John Stillwell/PA)
The head of a charity that supports the loved ones of those killed by police has condemned Sir Mark Rowley’s comments on armed officers as “inflammatory, dehumanising and dangerous”.

Britain’s most senior police officer told the Sun newspaper on Monday that marksmen would rather face terrorists than gangland criminals because there would be less of a legal backlash.

But the director of the charity Inquest, Deb Coles, said officers had to understand that they would be held accountable for fatal use of force under the law.

She told the PA news agency: “Mark Rowley has spoken of being ‘ruthlessly supportive’ of firearms officers.

Sir Mark Rowley
Sir Mark Rowley said that justice campaign groups could ‘influence accountability’ with non-terrorist deaths (Shiv Gupta/PA)

“But the public need Mark Rowley to be ‘ruthlessly supportive’ of equality before the law.

“All police officers must understand that they must be ready, willing and able to justify each use of force, crucially including fatal force, within the existing legal and investigative process.

“Framing the debate on the use of fatal force as being against gangsters or terrorists is inflammatory, dehumanising and dangerous.

“This is a clear attempt to deflect attention away from the many deaths that have exposed the use of unlawful and excessive force and systemic failure and the imperative for accountability.

“Once again, the Commissioner seems intent on undermining the rule of law.”

Sir Mark also took aim at justice campaign groups, telling the newspaper: “One thing that’s really startled me is I’ve had some of our firearms officers say to me they would rather end up ­confronting on the streets a well-trained terrorist than a gangster.

“Because even though they would face far more personal danger with the terrorist, they believe they’d get a fair hearing in terms of the legal processes that follow.

“Whereas with a gangster, they feel that campaign groups can influence accountability in a way that leads to something that’s unbalanced and lasts forever.”

Ms Coles added: “Behind every death are families left behind grieving and searching for answers and accountability. They face cultures of delay, denial and obfuscation.

“It is appalling that the Commissioner therefore chose to criticise the very campaign groups that seek to hold the police to account and support bereaved families in their search for the truth.

“Mark Rowley seems to have forgotten not only bereaved families but also the Casey Review published in March, which laid bare the toxic and racist culture within the firearms unit in the Met.

“Addressing this should be the Commissioner’s priority.”

Police at the scene of the Streatham attack.
Police attend the scene of the Streatham attack (Metropolitan Police/PA)

On Friday, Sir Mark criticised the prosecution of a Met officer who crashed while driving to a terrorist attack in Streatham, south London, in February 2020 as “appalling”.

He said that it “undermines the confidence of all officers using their powers to keep the public safe”.

It came amid a renewed debate over how firearms officers who use legal force should be held to account.

The Met has been ordered by a police watchdog to hold disciplinary proceedings for W80, the officer who shot 28-year-old Jermaine Baker during a foiled prison breakout in 2015.

Another officer known only as NX121 is set to stand trial for the murder of Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old shot in south-east London last year.

According to a legal ruling, the officer will be named on January 30, ahead of a trial in September.