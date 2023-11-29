King to deliver opening address at Cop28 climate conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King to deliver opening address at Cop28 climate conference

By Press Association
King Charles has long championed the need for action for a sustainable future (Daniel Leal/PA)
King Charles has long championed the need for action for a sustainable future (Daniel Leal/PA)

The King is set to deliver an address at the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit and promote peace in the region as he attends Cop28 in Dubai on Friday.

Charles’ speech will be addressed to heads of state, government leaders and delegates at the climate conference, Buckingham Palace said.

Cop28 – or the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – begins on Thursday and runs until December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

Charles will also attend a number of other engagements while in the Gulf state, including meeting students and graduates from across the Commonwealth to hear about green tech, sustainable innovations and the role of young people in delivering climate solutions.

He will later meet global and Commonwealth indigenous leaders to discuss the role of traditional knowledge in fighting climate crises, and talk to female climate leaders about the risks posed to women by climate change.

On Thursday evening, the King will join His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to formally launch the Cop28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, before Friday’s speech.

It is the first time that Charles has delivered the opening address at the conference as King, having previously opened Cop26 in Glasgow in 2021 and Cop21 in Paris in 2015.

Charles plants a tree
Charles has addressed previous summits (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He will be joined at the summit by world leaders, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said that he wanted to ensure that “love for the natural world continues into the next generations” and that nature was “at the centre of our action to tackle climate change”.

The Prime Minister’s comments came as the government announced that there would be a new national park for England and greater protection for urban wildlife havens and trees.

The summit was also due to be attended by Pope Francis, but his trip was cancelled on Tuesday due to ill health.