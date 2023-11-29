South Downs National Park planting 23,000 trees to restore disease-hit habitats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

South Downs National Park planting 23,000 trees to restore disease-hit habitats

By Press Association
More than 23,000 trees are being planted across the South Downs National Park this winter as part of a scheme aimed at helping disease-hit woodlands flourish again (South Downs National Park Authority/PA)
More than 23,000 trees are being planted across the South Downs National Park this winter as part of a scheme aimed at helping disease-hit woodlands flourish again.

The national park authority has announced 20 sites across Sussex and Hampshire for the plantings as part of its target to plant 100,000 trees across the region.

The trees will replace those lost to pests and diseases, including ash dieback and Dutch elm disease, as well as creating new habitats for wildlife and providing new woodland for local communities.

Those being planted are a mixture of disease-resistant elms and native species, such as oak and black poplar, and sites include schools, farms, recreation grounds and historic parks.

More than £230,000 has been raised for the initiative, including a donation from the American Express Foundation which has funded 5,000 trees.

The project comes as research from the Woodland Trust shows that one third of all woodland species in the UK are in decline and one in 10 is at risk of extinction.

Nick Heasman, a countryside and policy manager for the national park, said: “Our tree-scape supports a wealth of wildlife, from rare insects to nesting birds and complex fungi.

“They also give us air to breathe, with a single mature tree producing enough oxygen in a year to sustain 10 people.

“However, our wonderful trees are under unprecedented threat from an ever-increasing number of pests and diseases, as well as climate change.

“They’re under threat from climate change, but trees are also part of solution as the ultimate carbon capturer. The entire woodland ecosystem plays a massive role in locking up carbon, including the wood, roots, leaves, soils and associated plants.

“Increasing the number and diversity of our native trees, and carefully introducing new species into the landscape, is going to be a big help in responding to all these threats and also helping to reverse biodiversity loss.”

A batch of trees is being delivered this winter to Woodingdean, near Brighton.

Clare Millett Hopkins, chairwoman of Woodingdean Wilderness Group, said: “We’ll be involving our community in a planting event to help plant out the 1,000 native deciduous trees in December.

“It is a lovely opportunity to bring everyone together, of all ages, to plant the trees and support our wildlife and build an appreciation for our natural environment.”