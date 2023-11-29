Couple celebrate £1.2m Lottery win reliving romantic weekend in Weymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Couple celebrate £1.2m Lottery win reliving romantic weekend in Weymouth

By Press Association
Graham and Caroline Parris were returning to the Dorset seaside resort after 44 years (National Lottery/PA)
Graham and Caroline Parris were returning to the Dorset seaside resort after 44 years (National Lottery/PA)

A couple aged in their 60s are celebrating a £1.2 million National Lottery win by reliving a romantic weekend away in Weymouth 44 years earlier.

Graham and Caroline Parris, both 65, from Reading, Berkshire, matched five numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto Must Be Won draw on November 1.

Mr Parris, who describes himself as a “changed man” following the win, said the couple’s first plan to celebrate the prize was to return to the Dorset seaside resort but this time with their children and grandchildren.

Graham and Caroline Parris said retirement looked ‘significantly more exciting’ than it had done previously (National Lottery/PA)

He said: “I couldn’t have dreamt when we checked in as Mr and Mrs Smith for our ‘romantic weekend’ in 1979 that, 44 years later, we would be back as Lotto millionaires.”

Mrs Parris also celebrated their win of £1,236,481 by handing in her resignation as a part-time receptionist for a local company where she had worked since she was 14.

She said: “When my manager emailed to confirm my upcoming review, I replied saying she needed to watch something first, and I sent the video I had taken of Graham on the phone confirming the win with the National Lottery.

“She quickly messaged me back with plenty of shocked emojis before calling to tell me she was over the moon for us and completely understood my decision, although we did agree I would be on call to cover holidays so maybe I’m not fully retired yet.”

The couple are now looking to spend their winnings on buying a new sofa, and travel plans to follow England’s cricketers to the West Indies, as well as to test out prestigious golf courses and spas around the world.

Mr Parris said: “We’ve always worked hard, I started with a milk round at 12 while Caroline joined the hairdressers at 14, so it will be quite an adjustment.

“Not only that, the retirement we will now be able to enjoy in the future is significantly more exciting than it was initially looking.”

Describing how her husband broke the news of the win, Mrs Parris added: “He was emotional and had tears in his eyes, I was terrified it was bad news so when he said ‘we’re millionaires’ it took quite a while to sink in, to be honest it still hasn’t.”

Mr Parris bought the couple’s winning Lotto ticket at Sainsbury’s on Bath Road in Calcot. The winning Lotto numbers on Wednesday November 1 were 09, 15, 36, 37, 42, 43 and the Bonus Ball was 50.