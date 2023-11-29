Judge dismisses bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against John Barnes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge dismisses bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against John Barnes

By Press Association
A judge has dismissed a bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against John Barnes (Peter Byrne/PA)
A judge has dismissed a bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes.

A judge has dismissed a bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes.

Judge Mark Mullen was told by an official from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing on Wednesday that a tax debt had been paid and a settlement reached.

But the judge was also told that Barnes, 60, was facing another claim, from the liquidators of a company he used to run.

Barrister Honor Brocklebank-Fowler, who represented the liquidators of John Barnes Media Ltd, told Judge Mullen that a “director’s loan” was “outstanding”.

John Barnes Court Case
John Barnes played for Liverpool (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Ms Brocklebank-Fowler said Barnes had been the sole director of the company, which went into liquidation earlier this year.

She said the liquidators, specialist insolvency practitioners, wanted to lodge a separate bankruptcy petition but gave no indication how much money was involved.

Judge Mullen dismissed the bankruptcy petition lodged by HMRC and said he would reconsider the John Barnes Media liquidators’ claim on January 22.

Barnes was not at the hearing in the Rolls Building in central London and was not represented by a lawyer.

Another judge considered the HMRC claim at a hearing in September.

John Barnes bankruptcy
Ex-footballer John Barnes has worked as a TV pundit (Jacob King/PA)

Judge Catherine Burton was told by an official from HMRC that Barnes owed £238,000.

Barrister Nathan Webb, who represented Barnes at the September hearing, told Judge Burton that his client “just” needed time to pay.

He said Barnes was employed by Liverpool Football Club “on a salary of £200,000” and was “very well and able to pay”.

A different judge dismissed another bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against Barnes in June.

An HMRC official had indicated, during that earlier litigation, that Barnes owed at least £200,000 and said money owed had been paid.

Barnes played for Watford, Liverpool and Newcastle.

He also won 79 England caps between 1983 and 1995 and was head coach at Celtic after ending his playing career.

Liverpool FC said in a club website statement in November 2022 that Barnes, who works as a television football pundit, had been “appointed as a club ambassador” – a role that would see him “represent the Reds at home and abroad”.