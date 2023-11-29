Irish government accused of ‘water-weak defence’ over claims riots unpredictable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish government accused of ‘water-weak defence’ over claims riots unpredictable

By Press Association
Justice minister Helen McEntee was appearing in the Dail for Leaders’ Questions (Oireachtas TV/PA)
Sinn Fein has accused the Irish government of employing a “water-weak defence” in stating that the escalation of disorder in Dublin city last week was unpredictable.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that “of course there will be lessons learned and there should be”, but accused Sinn Fein of politicising the issue.

She said that she had been listening to women and gardai about safety since becoming minister, and that was why two new Garda stations had been opened while she had been at the helm of the justice portfolio.

She also criticised Sinn Fein for waving a photo in the Irish lower house, Dail Eireann, of a person purportedly outside the school where a knife attack on children and a carer took place.

Hours after the attack on Parnell Square East in Dublin’s inner city last Thursday afternoon, angry crowds gathered at the edge of the Garda cordon in scenes that escalated as the day continued.

A five-year-old girl and her “heroic” carer remained in critical conditions in hospital after the attack, in which two other children were also injured.

During Leaders’ Questions on Wednesday, Ms McEntee and Labour leader Ivana Bacik criticised Sinn Fein for “waving” a photo in the Dail of an “identifiable” person who Sinn Fein claimed was outside the school days after the attack.

Sinn Fein’s Louise O’Reilly told Ms McEntee that the picture “represents what Dublin city feels like on your watch”.

Ms McEntee criticised the Dublin Fingal TD for her actions and accused the party of using “a tragic situation to sow division, to point score and to create instability”.

“Less than 24 hours later, with your leader standing on the edge of a (crime) scene calling for heads,” she said, referring to Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald’s call for the resignation of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Ms McEntee.

“When I spoke to the Garda Commissioner last week, when I spoke to Garda members, I spoke to them to offer my support. When your leader rang the Garda Commissioner, it was to call for his head. When people in this country want stability, all you’re interested in is providing instability.”

The justice minister said she had been in contact with the principal of the school and said that every resource would be available to them, and that gardai were engaging with the school also.

Ms Bacik also criticised Sinn Fein: “Undoubtedly, there’s been grandstanding from opposition, including waving of a photograph of an identifiable person in this house. That’s an outrageous action.

“That’s outrageous grandstanding, and I want to call that out.”