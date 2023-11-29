Belfast primary school classrooms deemed unsafe after Raac identified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Belfast primary school classrooms deemed unsafe after Raac identified

By Press Association
A school road sign (Mike Egerton/PA)
A school road sign (Mike Egerton/PA)

A number of classrooms at a Belfast school have been declared unsafe following the identification of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

It was confirmed in an eight-classroom block at Cairnshill Primary School in the south of the city, and is the first identified at a school in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Education said engineers have confirmed that the block is unsafe for continued use.

It said steps have been taken to close the classrooms affected and the rest of the building remains safe to use for staff and pupils.

The department’s permanent secretary, Dr Mark Browne, said remedial work is taking place.

“The safety of our teachers, staff and pupils in our schools is our highest priority.

“We fully understand that this news will be concerning for staff, parents/carers and the wider school community,” he said.

“The department and the Education Authority are working closely with the school to ensure those classes affected can return as early as possible next week.

“The department will provide funding for all remedial works required and we are committed to ensuring that there will be as little as disruption as possible for the school and parents.”

RAAC, a lightweight, “bubbly” form of concrete commonly used in construction between the 1950s and mid-1990s, has been identified in a number of buildings in England and Scotland.

In September, Northern Ireland’s Department of Education commissioned the Education Authority to carry out structural surveys to ascertain whether RAAC was present within schools in the region.

The EA’s maintenance service has been carrying this work out.

South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said the discovery of RAAC at Cairnshill Primary School will cause concern, but said that “every precaution is now being taken to prioritise the safety of children, teachers, staff and parents”.

“I have been in touch with the school leadership and the Education Authority and I am confident that their initial response has been guided by the singular priority of keeping children and school users safe,” she said.

“This is an evolving situation and in order to protect the wellbeing of children, teachers and other staff, eight classrooms have been closed and evacuated as a precaution.

“This is exactly the right approach as we learn more about the risks to these sites.

“I will continue to liaise with the school and the Education Authority as more information becomes available and a plan is put in place to manage this situation.

“We need to deal with this at pace to ensure that there is minimal interruption to the education of these kids.

“There will undoubtedly be disruption to the lives and schedules of everyone involved, I would appeal to all those affected to work with the school and with the rest of us, we all want this to be dealt with safely and swiftly in the interests of children, parents and staff.”