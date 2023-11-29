Ruth Perry told husband Ofsted inspector was ‘bully’ with ‘agenda’ – inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruth Perry told husband Ofsted inspector was ‘bully’ with ‘agenda’ – inquest

By Press Association
Ruth Perry’s family say she took her own life after a report from the watchdog downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Headteacher Ruth Perry felt the Ofsted inspector who led the inspection at her school was a “bully” with an “agenda”, her husband has told an inquest into her death.

Mrs Perry’s family say she took her own life after a report from the watchdog downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

Her sister, Professor Julia Waters, previously said Mrs Perry had experienced the “worst day of her life” after inspectors reviewed the school on November 15 and 16 last year.

A statement from Jonathan Perry, Mrs Perry’s husband, was read to the inquest at Berkshire Coroner’s Office in Reading on Wednesday.

Ruth Perry's sister, Professor Julia Waters
He said that his wife seemed “understandably anxious” the day before the inspection, but that she was looking forward to promoting the school.

However, on the first day of the inspection, he received a phone call from his wife asking him to run an errand for her.

“She said that the inspection was going very badly and that she was traumatised,” he said.

When he arrived at the school he said she seemed “very upset”.

He said that his wife told him that she had had a difficult first meeting with the lead Ofsted inspector, Alan Derry.

Previously the inquest heard that the school’s failure to keep safeguarding records was raised at the meeting and that Mrs Perry had started to repeatedly say to Mr Derry “it is not looking good is it?”

Mr Perry told the inquest: “She said she had had a horrendous first meeting with the lead inspector.

“She did not like him. She said it felt like he had come in with an agenda.

He said that she was concerned that failing on child safeguarding would be the end of her career.

“If we fail on safeguarding that is it,” Mr Perry said his wife told him.

“I know what that means, it is the end of my career.

“I’m destroyed.”

He said he also spoke to his wife later that day, and that she told him that she felt like Mr Derry was a bully.

“She repeated that she felt like the lead inspector had an agenda, she felt he was a bully,” he said.

An inspection report, published on Ofsted’s website in March, found Mrs Perry’s school to be “good” in every category apart from leadership and management, where it was judged to be “inadequate”.

Inspectors said school leaders did not have the “required knowledge to keep pupils safe from harm”, did not take “prompt and proper actions” and had not ensured safeguarding was “effective”.

Mr Perry also told the court about his 21-year-long marriage to the headteacher.

Ofsted protest
“We had a happy and settled life in the heart of the local community, close to our family and many friends,” he said.

The inquest heard that the couple had bought their dream home together, and were due to exchange contracts in the week of the Ofsted inspection.

Mr Perry said that they did not have a mortgage and they were in a “comfortable” financial position.

He added that his wife loved her job.

“She was dedicated and very hard-working,” he said.

However, he said that the pandemic, and its aftermath, had been very difficult for his wife’s work.

He said that the school had experienced the same kinds of struggles as other schools across the country.

“I think she was probably close to burnout at times,” he said.

“We had only taken a week’s holiday that summer.”