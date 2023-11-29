Holidaymaker who got sick on break to Turkey wins nine-year legal battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holidaymaker who got sick on break to Turkey wins nine-year legal battle

By Press Association
Peter Griffiths fell ill after a holiday in Izmir, Turkey (Alamy/PA)
A 61-year-old IT consultant who got sick on holiday in Turkey nearly a decade ago has won a Supreme Court compensation battle with tour operator Tui.

Judges in a county court and the Court of Appeal had ruled against Peter Griffiths, of Fleet, Hampshire, during a nine-year legal dispute.

But five Supreme Court justices have unanimously ruled in his favour.

Lawyers representing Mr Griffiths said the Supreme Court ruling meant he could get compensation and described the litigation as a “David v Goliath” dispute.

They had indicated, at an earlier stage of the dispute, that any compensation awarded would be about £30,000.

Justices Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Briggs, Lord Burrows and Lord Stephens had considered arguments at a Supreme Court hearing in London.

They upheld Mr Stephens’ challenge, to a ruling by Court of Appeal judges, on Wednesday.

Lord Hodge explained, in a written Supreme Court judgment, how Mr Griffiths, and his wife and son, had gone on a package holiday to a resort – the Aqua Fantasy Aqua Park Hotel in Izmir.

Mr Griffiths had sued Tui after suffering a “serious stomach upset” which had left him with “long-term problems”.

Justices said the dispute centred on a report by a medical expert.

Lord Hodge said the expert had “opined that, on the balance of probabilities, the food or drink served at the hotel was the cause of Mr Griffiths’ stomach upset”.

Tui had not required the expert to attend a county court trial for cross-examination.

But lawyers representing Tui had persuaded the trial judge that “deficiencies in the expert’s report” meant that Mr Griffiths had “failed to prove his case”.

“The appeal raises a question of the fairness of the trial,” said Lord Hodge.

“The question is whether the trial judge was entitled to find that the claimant had not proved his case when the claimant’s expert had given uncontroverted evidence as to the cause of the illness.”

He concluded that Mr Griffiths had not had a fair trial – and the four other justices agreed.

“Both the trial judge and the majority of the Court of Appeal erred in law in a significant way,” added Lord Hodge.

“The trial judge did not consider the effect on the fairness of the trial of TUI’s failure to cross-examine (the expert).”

Lord Hodge added: “In my view … Mr Griffiths did not have a fair trial.”

Lawyer Jatinder Paul, who represented Mr Griffiths and is based at law firm Irwin Mitchell, said after the ruling: “It’s been tough for Peter since 2014, dealing with the ongoing effects of his illness while also dealing with a David v Goliath legal battle against a tour operator with very deep pockets.

He added: “Following years of litigation, and numerous legal challenges, we’re delighted that the Supreme Court has now ruled that Peter did not receive a fair trial.”

Mr Griffiths said, in a statement released by Irwin Mitchell: “I am delighted, but also very relieved, that the Supreme Court has ruled in my favour.

“Following so many years of litigation, my case has taken a toll on my family and I, but I now feel vindicated that justice has been served by the highest court in the land, allowing us to move on with our lives.”