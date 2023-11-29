Animals with bird-like feet roamed planet 200 million years ago, say scientists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Animals with bird-like feet roamed planet 200 million years ago, say scientists

By Press Association
Fossilised Trisauropodiscus tracks, left, and modern bird tracks (Abrahams et al/PA)
Fossilised Trisauropodiscus tracks, left, and modern bird tracks (Abrahams et al/PA)

Animals with bird-like feet were roaming the planet more than 200 million years ago, scientists say.

Analysis of ancient footprints, which experts were calling Trisauropodiscus, suggest these creatures were likely to have been three-toed.

It is unclear who made the track marks, but experts speculate they may have come from a dinosaur or a reptile.

But they said the findings, published in the journal Plos One, showed bird-like feet evolved much earlier than thought, possibly by 60 million years, and could help shed new light on how birds came into existence.

The authors wrote: “Birds are one of the most diverse groups of animals on Earth with 10,000 extant species, yet their early evolutionary history is still shrouded in mystery.”

The four sets of footprints uncovered in Lesotho, southern Africa, were analysed by a team of experts from the University of Cape Town, which also included an 80-metre-long tracksite found in the village of Maphutseng.

The team identified two distinct characteristics among the sets of footprints, the first of which was similar to non-bird dinosaur tracks while the second resembled modern-day bird footprints in size and proportion.

The researchers say it is possible that these tracks were produced by dinosaurs but note they could also have come from other reptiles that evolved to have bird-like feet.

At over 210 million-years-old, the footprints are 60 million years older than the earliest known fossils of true birds, they said.

The authors wrote: “Trisauropodiscus tracks are known from numerous southern African sites dating back to approximately 215 million years ago.

“The shape of the tracks is consistent with modern and more recent fossil bird tracks, but it is likely a dinosaur with a bird-like foot produced Trisauropodiscus.”