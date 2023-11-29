Just Stop Oil protesters hold ‘wide awake’ demo outside Sunak’s London home

Police have broken up a “wide awake” demonstration by Just Stop Oil protesters outside the Prime Minister’s London home calling for a halt on fossil fuel exploration in the UK.

The protest group said that about 18 supporters gathered outside Rishi Sunak’s home and beat pots and pans while carrying placards stating: “COP Failure=Crop Failure”, “No rest for the Wicked” and “Arrest the Real Criminals”.

They were joined by musician Louise Harris who played her protest song We Tried – which has previously reached number one in the iTunes singles chart.

Just Stop Oil said that police attended and detained the protesters at the scene.

🚨 BREAKING: NO REST FOR THE WICKED 🔊 18 Just Stop Oil supporters are outside Rishi Sunak's house in Kensington, enjoying a performance of "We Tried" by @louisehmusic 🦺 Make some noise against new oil and gas. Join us Saturday, 12pm, New Scotland Yard: https://t.co/vCMiEbjeLJ pic.twitter.com/k3xbCMAfWS — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 29, 2023

It said in a statement on its website: “There should be no rest for the wicked. Rishi Sunak has already abandoned the promises he made to his own children on climate – he should have listened to them.

“New oil and gas is a sealed death warrant for the young and those who have done the least to contribute to this crisis.

“It’s disgraceful that an unelected Prime Minister should throw our futures away to squeeze out more profit for his fossil fuel lobbyist cronies.

“Any politician who has the slightest desire to represent the interests of the British people would immediately ban all new licences for oil and gas in the UK.”

🎤 Louise Harris, who scaled a gantry over the M25 in support of Just Stop Oil last year, performed her single 'We Tried' outside Rishi Sunak's house this evening. 🎵 This song has already hit Number 1 in the iTunes singles chart, and is climbing in the Top 40 Global Charts. pic.twitter.com/ZQYIWMOGxb — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 29, 2023

Community worker Pia Bastide, 29, said: “People with flooded homes can’t sleep. Children dying from starvation can’t sleep. Communities staring down wildfires can’t sleep. So why should climate criminals like Rishi Sunak get a peaceful night’s sleep?”

No 10 has declined to comment on the incident.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We have arrested 16 Just Stop Oil activists following a protest in Kensington SW5 this evening.

“They have been taken to a number of central London police stations where they remain in custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The protest comes after Greenpeace activists scaled Mr Sunak’s North Yorkshire home in August in protest against the Government’s decision to expand North Sea oil drilling have been released on police bail.

Greenpeace activists on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s house in Richmond (Danny Lawson/PA)

Four people were arrested after they used ladders and ropes to climb on the grade II-listed manor house in Kirby Sigston and drape oil-black fabric over the property.

A fifth activist was later arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance in connection with the stunt.