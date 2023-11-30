UK Biobank releases world’s largest set of whole genome sequencing data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

UK Biobank releases world’s largest set of whole genome sequencing data

By Press Association
UK Biobank has released the world’s largest set of whole genome sequencing data (Dave Guttridge/UK Biobank)
UK Biobank has released the world’s largest set of whole genome sequencing data (Dave Guttridge/UK Biobank)

UK Biobank has unveiled new data that provides “the most detailed picture of human health that exists”, scientists have said.

The data from whole genome sequencing of half a million people equips researchers with the “ultimate toolbox” to make new discoveries about disease development possible.

Whole genome sequencing analyses the entire human genome – a unique genetic code of three billion building blocks.

Among other things, the data could enable researchers to look at personalised risk of common disease, better understand genetic diseases and develop new and better drugs.

Professor Naomi Allen, chief scientist, UK Biobank, said the release of the data means that “within a few years we may well see new and more effective drugs for diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, rare genetic diseases (Huntington’s, motor neurone disease) and cancers”.

She added: “It may also lead to more targeted healthcare, whereby your genetic make-up can help determine whether or not you are more or less likely to benefit from a certain treatment, or to have side-effects.

“These data will also allow for accurate identification of individuals who are at high genetic risk of disease, leading to interventions for targeted screening and early disease diagnosis or for targeted preventive measures to be introduced.”

According to Prof Allen: “These data, together with the wealth of data of lifestyle, environment, biomarkers and health outcomes, means that UK Biobank provides the most detailed picture of human health that exists, equipping researchers with the ultimate toolbox to make previously out-of-reach links and discoveries about disease development possible.”

After five years, more than 350,000 hours of genome sequencing, and more than £200 million of investment, UK Biobank has released the world’s largest single set of sequencing data.

Professor Sir Rory Collins, principal investigator at UK Biobank, said: “This is a veritable treasure trove for approved scientists undertaking health research, and I expect it to have transformative results for diagnoses, treatments and cures around the globe.”

Set up 20 years ago, the charity UK Biobank recruited half a million people to create a comprehensive source of health data.

It is used by researchers across the world, from academic, commercial, government and charitable settings, for scientific discoveries that improve human health.

The addition of sequencing data to the database comes after a series of developments made using the vast UK Biobank biomedical database.

This includes finding genes associated with protection against obesity and type 2 diabetes, which has the potential to lead to the development of new drugs.

It also includes identifying people at very high genetic risk for  diseases such as heart disease, breast cancer and prostate cancer, which may help with screening.

This project was funded by Wellcome, UKRI and four biopharmaceutical companies – Amgen, AstraZeneca, GSK and Johnson and Johnson.

In return for investment, UK Biobank gives nine months’ exclusive data access to industry members of the consortium.

This way, commercial companies invest heavily to enhance a health dataset that is then available to approved research across the world.

The new data – and the rest of UK Biobank’s de-identified data – is now globally accessible for approved researchers on the UK Biobank Research Analysis Platform.