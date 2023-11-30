Apple names its App Store apps of the year

Outdoor exploration app AllTrails has been named the iPhone app of the year in Apple’s annual App Store awards.

Make-up sketchpad app Pret-a-Makeup was named the iPad app of the year, with image editor Photomator awarded the Mac app of the year, indie film streaming app Mubi picked up the Apple TV app award, and fitness app SmartGym was named the top Apple Watch App.

Each of the 14 winners named in the awards was chosen by the App Store’s editorial team and alongside the best apps and games, five cultural impact winners were also highlighted.

These included Too Good To Go, a food waste minimising app which alerts users when shops and restaurants have surplus unsold food available at lower prices.

Accessibility app Proloquo was also named among the cultural impact winners – the app offers communication tools for non-verbal people.

In gaming, Honkai: Star Rail was named iPhone game of the year, with Lost in Play chosen as the best iPad game, Lies of P was named Mac game of the year and Hello Kitty Island Adventure was the Apple Arcade game of the year.

“It’s inspiring to see the ways developers continue to build incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us,” Apple chief executive Tim Cook said.

“This year’s winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions.”