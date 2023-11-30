In Pictures: Henry Kissinger’s trips to the UK through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Henry Kissinger’s trips to the UK through the years

By Press Association
The late Diana, Princess of Wales with Henry Kissinger (John Stillwell/PA)
The late Diana, Princess of Wales with Henry Kissinger (John Stillwell/PA)

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100.

The diplomat dominated foreign policy under former US presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner spent much of his time in the United Kingdom helping to cement the “special relationship” between the US and UK.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of those moments in pictures.

Henry Kissinger receiving a warm welcome at Heathrow during a trip to the UK in 1972 (PA)
Then-prime minister Ted Heath shakes Mr Kissinger’s hand in 1973 after a working lunch at 10 Downing Street (PA)
Mr Kissinger receiving his Nobel Peace Prize at Claridge’s Hotel in London (PA)
Mr Kissinger during an hour-long chat with then-foreign secretary Sir Alec Douglas-Home in 1974 (PA)
Former prime minister Harold Wilson with Mr Kissinger in March 1974 (PA)
Then-leader of the opposition Margaret Thatcher having breakfast with Mr Kissinger in February 1975 (PA)
Mr Kissinger with former foreign secretary Anthony Crosland during a press conference on what was referred to at the time as the Rhodesia crisis at the American Embassy in London in September 1976 (PA)
Talking football with the wife of former Chelsea chairman Brian Mears during a match at Stamford Bridge in 1976 (PA)
International politics and oil were discussed by Mr Kissinger during this 1980 press conference in London (PA)
The King, who was then the Prince of Wales, talking with Mr Kissinger during a conference at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in March 1995 (PA)
The late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh with Mr Kissinger on their arrival for the first day of Royal Ascot in June 1995 (PA)
The late Diana, Princess of Wales receiving a humanitarian award from Mr Kissinger in December 1995 (PA)
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern with Mr Kissinger in October 1999, when the former US secretary of state was giving a lecture to Trinity College in Dublin (PA)
Then-prime minister Gordon Brown receiving an award from Mr Kissinger in New York in September 2009 (PA)
Brazilian football great Pele with Mr Kissinger at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games (PA)
Mr Kissinger at Margaret Thatcher’s funeral at St Paul’s Cathedral in April 2013 (PA)
Mr Kissinger arriving at a service of thanksgiving for the life and work of former foreign secretary Lord Carrington at Westminster Abbey in January 2019 (PA)