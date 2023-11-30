Schools closed and crashes reported as snow sweeps across parts of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schools closed and crashes reported as snow sweeps across parts of UK

By Press Association
The sun rises over houses in Lee Park, Liverpool Merseyside. Road users are being warned of icy conditions as the Met Office issued snow and ice yellow alerts for large areas of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland amid plummeting temperatures. The national weather service has advised of the likelihood of people suffering slips and fall injuries in one of the first icy periods of the winter. Picture date: Thursday November 30, 2023.
Parts of the UK could see up to 10cm of snow on Thursday, with temperatures expected to drop “well below freezing” overnight, forecasters have said.

Snow has swept across the south-west of England, parts of Yorkshire, the north-east and Scotland, with more expected throughout the day.

More than 30 schools in Cornwall are either closed for the day or opening late due to hazardous conditions.

The Met Office has issued snow and ice alerts for large areas of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland amid plummeting temperatures.

The national weather service has advised of the likelihood of people suffering slips and fall injuries in one of the first icy periods of the winter.

It is also advising of the chance of disruption to road, bus and rail networks – with ice patches forming on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

One yellow warning – covering areas in north-east England, the East Midlands, the east of England, Yorkshire and Humber and parts of Scotland – will be active from 5pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday.

Another, affecting Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset, will be in place until 4pm on Thursday.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said parts of Dartmoor could potentially see 5-10cm of snow throughout the day, with other areas of the South West seeing “more modest accumulations” of one to three centimetres.

Autumn weather Nov 30th 2023
Overnight there is expected to be widespread frost, with temperatures dropping to -8C in the rural south and -7C in rural parts of Wales.

Mr Claydon said: “The cold conditions are set to remain for the remainder of this week and into the weekend. For those inland it will remain dry, crisp and cold but showers will continue along the east, becoming more north into the weekend.”

In County Durham, police said snowy conditions had led to some crashes on the roads.

Durham Constabulary said: “There has been the first main snowfall of the winter across the force area which has led to roads being covered in snow.

“We have already had collisions reported due to the weather. Please be careful if you need to drive this morning, drive to the conditions and allow extra time for your journeys.”

Yorkshire saw its first snowfall in the North Yorkshire hills earlier in the week, but it was reported to have settled in Leeds, York and parts of Bradford on Thursday morning.

Network Rail said it had not seen any “significant disruption” as a result of the cold weather but advised passengers to check before they travel.

East Midlands railway said passengers should expect some short notice cancellations and delays of up to 45 minutes due to a shortage of trains after damage caused by ice on the Corby/London St Pancras route.