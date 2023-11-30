Legacy Act cannot wipe away tears of Troubles victims, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Legacy Act cannot wipe away tears of Troubles victims, court hears

By Press Association
Victims who have taken a legal challenge to the Government’s Legacy Act (Liam McBurney/PA)
Victims who have taken a legal challenge to the Government's Legacy Act

The Government’s controversial Legacy Act cannot “wipe away the tears” of suffering of Troubles victims in Northern Ireland, a court has been told.

Submissions in a legal challenge to the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act at Belfast High Court concluded on Thursday morning after eight days.

High Court judge Mr Justice Colton said it had not been an easy case and pledged to deliver a ruling as soon as he could.

The case was heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Act, designed to deal with the legacy of the Troubles, received royal assent in September despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish government.

Aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences for those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The new Act will also halt future civil cases and legacy inquests.

The legal challenge, being brought by a number of Troubles victims argued that the Act does not comply with human rights law.

Troubles victim Martina Dillon was one of the applicants in the case (Liam McBurney/PA)

Opening the proceedings last Tuesday, barrister John Larkin KC read from the accounts of a number of Troubles victims whose cases were heard jointly, including Martina Dillon, whose husband Seamus was shot dead in Dungannon in 1997.

Bringing the proceedings to a close on Thursday, Mr Larkin returned to the accounts of the victims who brought the case.

He said they all had unique experiences but shared “an agonising commonality” experienced by many people in Northern Ireland.

Mr Larkin said the victims were at the “heart of this case”.

He then referred to a passage from Virgil, translated by poet Seamus Heaney as “there are tears in things”.

He added: “The experience of the Troubles year by year sadly confirmed and continued to confirm that.

“Legislation is sometimes incapable of ensuring that all tears are wiped away, that is not simply possible.

“But what the applicants collectively seek is not that legislation wipe away their tears, but that legislation will not cause them to weep again and propose, as this Act does, a pretty vicious form of secondary victimisation by shutting out emphatically any prospect of redress, any prospect of justice.”

He concluded: “Your Lordship can stop that vicious secondary victimisation and we respectfully invite your Lordship to do so.”

Mr Justice Colton thanked all the legal representatives in the hearing.

He said: “It is not an easy case, posing difficult issues, but I will give the case priority and try to deliver a judgment as soon as I can.”