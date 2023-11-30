Fair City and other programmes to be hit by 10m euro cuts at RTE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Fair City and other programmes to be hit by 10m euro cuts at RTE

By Press Association
RTE cameraman (Alamy/PA)
RTE cameraman (Alamy/PA)

RTE has announced it will reduce the number of Fair City episodes aired per week and other programmes will be postponed in a move to save millions of euro.

The broadcaster has committed to reduce spending by at least 10 million euro (£8.6 million) next year as part of a reform plan and efforts to guarantee funding from the state.

The Government has agreed to give RTE 16 million euro (£13.8 million) this year and 40 million euro (£34 million) next year to cover the shortfall in funding exacerbated by a drop in TV licence fee revenue.

The number of people paying their 160-euro-a-year (£138) licence fee has reduced from last year after a crisis hit the broadcaster over fees paid to its highest earners and wider governance and financial issues.

On Thursday, RTE said spending cuts it had promised to make in 2024 mean it will not produce an in-house Saturday evening entertainment show in the spring, and the production of a third season of The Money List will be deferred until 2025. A second season, produced this year, will be broadcast in 2024.

Transmission of The Young Offenders will be deferred until 2025.

The budget for acquired programmes will also be reduced in 2024, and “additional savings” will be made through production savings in news and current affairs and sport.

RTE said resources would be available to provide coverage of the local and European elections next summer, the Olympic Games in Paris, and the European Championship soccer.

RTE staff cuts
RTE chief Kevin Bakhurst (Liam McBurney/PA)

RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst said 2024 “will be a challenging year” and costs would have to be managed carefully.

“These deferrals of production and transmission, along with reduced production budgets, are hard choices.

“However, they will not only assist us in achieving the required savings, but allow for proactive cost and resource management in the delivery of essential special events in 2024.

“With these temporary reductions and deferrals, we are seeking to maintain and preserve RTE’s schedules and public service delivery as much as possible.

“With the launch of the new direction outline plan, my hope, as I have said before, is that we will enter 2025 armed with a robust strategy that makes the best use of the monies available to fund our national media service, monies we will invest as wisely and strategically as possible to improve the invaluable contribution of public service media to life in Ireland.

“Those monies, of course, depend upon a decision on the future sustainable funding of public service media in Ireland.”