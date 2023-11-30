Ellie Taylor announces arrival of baby as she misses Royal Variety Performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ellie Taylor announces arrival of baby as she misses Royal Variety Performance

By Press Association
Ellie Taylor has announced the ‘surprise early arrival’ of her child (Ian West/PA)
Ellie Taylor has announced the ‘surprise early arrival’ of her child (Ian West/PA)

Ellie Taylor has announced she is missing the Royal Variety Performance due to the “surprise early arrival” of her baby.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed on Thursday evening arriving at the annual charity event where comedian Taylor was due to perform a stand-up routine.

On Instagram, the 40-year-old said she was expected to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in front of 4,000 people, including the royal couple, and posted a photo of “the fabulous outfit” she was going to wear.

She said: “Swipe to see the actual outfit I’ll be wearing tonight due to the surprise early arrival of my own little HRH…

“Gutted to miss out but also very very happy to be wearing giant mesh knickers and saying ‘But his skin is just so SOFT!’ ten times an hour,” she wrote.

“Mother and baby doing well because mummy has access to morphine and baby has access to boobies.

“Wishing the rest of the performers the best night for a fantastic cause!

“Wishing me 12 hours sleep and a massive Pina Colada (not with the morphine, don’t worry…).”

The event, hosted by The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh, includes a headline performance by Cher and a celebration of Disney’s 100 years.

Other acts include pianist Lang Lang and Never Gonna Give You Up singer Rick Astley, comedian Rosie Jones, former Spice Girl Mel C and Swedish singer Zara Larsson.