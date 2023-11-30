Charlotte Church ‘couldn’t have been prouder’ of young carers’ choir performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Charlotte Church ‘couldn’t have been prouder’ of young carers’ choir performance

By Press Association
Charlotte with the choir (James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Charlotte with the choir (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Charlotte Church said she “couldn’t have been prouder” of a choir made up of young carers from Wales who she performed alongside at a charity gala.

Church joined Action for Children as a vocal coach for its 12-strong choir comprised of members aged between six and 19, ahead of the charity’s inaugural Starry Night gala on November 30 – which she also headlined.

The singer-songwriter first met the group earlier in the year, when they were invited to her wellness retreat, The Dreaming in the Elan Valley, where she informed them she would be coaching them.

Woman posing
Charlotte Church spoke of her pride on seeing the choir perform (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

“The choir has come a long way since the first time I met them in the summer – they’ve really grown in confidence,” Church said.

“To know that their lives can be so heavy but to see them on stage tonight with great big smiles on their faces, genuinely enjoying themselves was fantastic.

“I couldn’t have been prouder of them tonight!”

Stars including television personality Alison Hammond, television and radio presenter Kate Thornton, actor Larry Lamb and ex-Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were also in attendance at the event at Battersea Arts Centre in London.

Group talking together
The choir is made up of young carers (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Thornton, who hosted the gala, added she did get “a little emotional at times”.

“As glitzy and exciting as events like this can be, it’s important not to lose sight of why we’re here and where the money raised goes,” she said.

“As a parent, you just want the best for your children but the cost of living is putting additional pressure on families who struggle to afford the basics, let alone the extra costs involved during the winter months.

“It’s great that there is help available through Action for Children, but they simply couldn’t do what they do without the generosity of their supporters and guests.”

Woman posing
Kate Thornton hosted the event (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Celebrities including documentarian and journalist Louis Theroux donated a signed book as an auction prize, while actress Emma Thompson donated a blanket.

The gala aimed to spread awareness for the charity’s Secret Santa campaign, which provides vulnerable children with warm clothes, a hot meal or a Christmas present.

More information about the campaign can be found on this link: https://www.actionforchildren.org.uk/support-us/secret-santa/donation-shop-test/