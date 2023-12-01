Highest percentage of bathing waters rated poor since 2015 – Environment Agency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highest percentage of bathing waters rated poor since 2015 – Environment Agency

By Press Association
Bathing waters are measured for harmful bacteria throughout the summer (Yui Mok/PA)
A bigger percentage of bathing waters in England were rated poor this year than at any other time in the last eight years, Environment Agency figures show.

Of the 423 bathing waters measured in 2023, 18 were classed as poor, up from 12 last year and four in 2021.

The majority – 72.1% – were rated excellent but the figures show a marked increase in the number of swimming spots on the coast and in rivers that do not meet the minimum standard.

Only in 2015, when the Environment Agency began using the current classification system, was there a higher percentage of poor ratings, with no data recorded in 2020 because of coronavirus restrictions.

The figures also show that the number of bathing waters rated sufficient or good has dropped in recent years while the percentage rated excellent is at its highest since 2015.

Environment Agency Chair Alan Lovell said: “Many people enjoy time in or on lakes, rivers and coastal waters, and we know the value they bring in terms of social, health and wellbeing benefits.

“The slight fall in standards this year show we must go further to drive improvements and that this takes time and investment.

“That’s why we are strengthening our regulation and working with the water sector, farmers, industry, and others to help them put the environment at the heart of their activities and improve our bathing waters for all.”

River Action’s CEO, James Wallace, said: “We want to see all the UK’s rivers healthy and free of agricultural and sewage waste pollution.

“A good start is making sure the polluters always pay. We need a well-resourced Environment Agency capable of enforcing existing environmental laws.

“And we need the water regulator, Ofwat, standing up for consumers and demanding that the water companies invest in their leaky infrastructure and make up for decades of profiteering.”

Bathing waters are monitored during the summer between May 15 and September 30 with the Environment Agency looking out for E. coli and intestinal enterococci – bacteria that can come from sewage and agricultural pollution.

Readings taken from the previous four seasons define the rating of the current year.

Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed said: “The water industry is broken after 13 years of Tory government – with stinking, toxic sewage lapping up on our rivers, lakes, and seas.

“It is disgusting that families and children cannot enjoy these waters without the threat of getting sick.

“Despite this gross negligence, consumers are now expected to pay higher water bills, whilst CEOs are pocketing millions in bonuses.

“With Labour, the polluter – not the public – will pay. We will give regulators the power to ban the payment of bonuses to water bosses until they have cleared up their filth.”

The Environment Agency has been contacted for comment.