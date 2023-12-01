Green man replaced by wheelchair user at London road crossings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green man replaced by wheelchair user at London road crossings

By Press Association
New green wheelchair user traffic light signals have been installed at road crossings in London to raise awareness of the capital’s disabled population (TfL/PA)
A green wheelchair user signal has replaced a green man at five road crossings in London to raise awareness of the capital’s disabled population.

Transport for London (TfL) said the new symbols have been introduced near busy Tube stations with step-free access so thousands of people will see them every day.

The signals were inspired by three-time Olympic champion rower Captain Pete Reed, who suffered a spinal stroke in 2019, which left him paralysed from the chest down.

Olympic champion rower Captain Pete Reed said ‘the disabled community can and do offer so much value to all parts of society’ (TfL/PA)

He wanted traffic signals to be representative of disabled people in a diverse city.

TfL is also trialling the use of crossing controls activated by a mobile app or handheld device to help people unable to use push buttons.

The transport authority previously reflected diversity at crossings to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community around Trafalgar Square in 2016 and unveiled green woman signals at 20 locations across London in 2021.

Captain Reed said: “As an Olympic athlete and naval officer, I spent my early adult life at the peak of human fitness.

“In 2019, in one day everything changed for me. My life now as a full-time wheelchair user has a whole range of new demands, which can be dramatically helped by better access and transport for wheelchair users, just as there should also be for the wider disabled community.

“I’m so delighted that the Mayor of London (Sadiq Khan) and TfL listened with open ears when I proposed these new wheelchair user traffic signals.

“The disabled community can and do offer so much value to all parts of society.

“I hope this visibility in mainstream life makes more people feel comfortable about getting out in the city and raising their voices where they see opportunity for positive change and collaboration.”

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “It is vitally important that we do more to increase awareness of disabled Londoners across our city alongside continuing to improve services for people who have accessibility needs.”

The signals are in the areas around Earl’s Court, King’s Cross, Liverpool Street, Tower Hill and Whitechapel stations.

They were installed by Yunex Traffic for no cost ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Sunday.