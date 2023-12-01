Matt Hancock: Some regional leaders put ‘politics ahead of public health’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Hancock: Some regional leaders put ‘politics ahead of public health’

By Press Association
Former health secretary Matt Hancock leaving Dorland House in London where he has been giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Jordan Pettitt/PA).
Matt Hancock told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that he found local political leaders in Liverpool easier to deal with than those in Manchester, in an apparent swipe at Andy Burnham.

Mr Hancock praised Liverpool’s former mayor at the inquiry on Friday, but said other regional leaders “were not constructive”, adding in some cases he thought they gave “actively unhelpful input that I felt put politics ahead of public health”.

Asked whether he was referring to Manchester after an entry in Sir Patrick Vallance’s diary detailed difficult negotiations with the city over tier restrictions, the former health secretary said: “Yes, I would say the diary entry might be better written as political leadership in Liverpool and political leadership in Manchester.

“I have got no beef with the fine City of Manchester.”

Responding to the apparent criticism, a spokesperson for Mr Burnham, who has served as Mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017, said: “That may be Mr Hancock’s opinion, but he’s wrong.

“The mayor and 10 leaders in Greater Manchester, including a Conservative leader, spent many hours trying to negotiate a deal with the Government and the chief of staff at 10 Downing Street.

“It would not have been right to place further restrictions on the residents of Greater Manchester without the financial package to support them.”

Earlier this week, Mr Burnham told the inquiry that Mr Hancock knew tier 3 restrictions would not work when he imposed them on Greater Manchester.

The Greater Manchester Mayor accused the Government of administering a “punishment beating” for the city in late 2020, following an argument over financial support for residents who were unable to work due to the restrictions.

In a witness statement to the inquiry referring to the Government’s tier system of Covid restrictions, Mr Hancock wrote: “I was in despair that we had announced a policy that we knew would not work.”

Explaining his comment, the former health secretary said: “When I say that I knew that wouldn’t work it was because local leadership had, up to that point, largely demonstrated that they were under significant political pressure not to accept measures.”

During his appearance at the inquiry, Mr Hancock praised the former Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, for his “spirit of collaboration” during negotiations over the tier system despite being a Labour politician.

The former health secretary told the Covid inquiry: “Joe Anderson – unfortunately, no longer with us – he was incredibly supportive.

“And we ended up in Liverpool having a package of measures that was effective after a very constructive negotiation.”

Mr Anderson has remained a vocal critic of Government policy since leaving the office of mayor in May 2021.