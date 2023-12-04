Family reach 10-year milestone for magical festive light displays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family reach 10-year milestone for magical festive light displays

By Press Association
The Pulis family’s home is known as the “Christmas lights house” during the festive period (The Pulis family/PA)
A family who have reached a 10-year milestone for their festive light displays have said they are “glad we can still continue to provide a bit of magic over the Christmas period”.

Michelle Pulis, 45, husband Ian, 45, and their two children – Oliver, 16, and Stanley, 13 – have gained a reputation in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, for their Christmas displays.

“We are known as ‘the Christmas lights house’,” Mrs Pulis, who is a current accounts manager, told the PA news agency.

Thousands of lights cover the family’s home as part of the displays they have made or put together.

Woman standing in front of home
Michelle Pulis outside her home (Pulis family/PA)

“Our whole front garden is turned into a Christmas scene,” Mrs Pulis said.

“The grass area is covered in a blanket of snow and we’ve got a North Pole scene which we’ve built out of scaffold. I say ‘we’, but it is mainly my husband.

“We’ve also got a homemade Jerusalem/Nazareth display with baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph and loads of animals coming to see him.

“On the garage driveway, we have light-up animals, which are covered in snow, and my husband has also made and painted six really big life-sized wooden boards of Disney characters in a winter theme.”

Display in window
One of the Pulis family’s displays (Pulis family/PA)

Mr Pulis, who is an engineer, also made a “huge” Lego-style display out of polystyrene and expanding foam in the garage, which has a snow theme and includes a train track.

Mrs Pulis said the display is “everyone’s favourite” because of the train.

Mr Pulis’s father Lino – who is 75 and is now retired, but was a carpenter – has also contributed to the family’s festive offering with a Nazareth scene made using polystyrene and expanding foam.

Painted characters
Characters painted by Ian Pulis (Pulis family/PA)

The family switched on the lights officially on November 25 and plan to turn them off on Boxing Day.

They keep the lights on for five hours each day from 4.30pm, and Mrs Pulis said local businesses have helped to ensure they can continue as increasing energy prices and the cost of living have made it “difficult”.

She said preparation for the switch-on starts in October and is a “family affair”.

“My husband learnt an awful lot of skills from his father who was a carpenter by trade,” Mrs Pulis said.

Lights display
The Pulises’ home is known as ‘the Christmas lights house’ (Pulis family/PA)

“My husband’s quite a dab hand at doing all the lights now and my oldest son has watched him so many times over the years and goes out there with the drill and gets all stuck in.

“My younger son helps with all the Lego buildings, so it is very much a family affair.”

On the 10-year milestone, Mrs Pulis said: “I don’t think we quite envisioned at the time what we took on, because now we’re really famous round our way where people just expect us to do our lights, and it has just got bigger and bigger.

“Now, each year we think we can’t not do it because we’ve got all the lights already, so it would be silly not to, but I don’t think we ever envisioned going on for all these years.

Lights on house
The family have used more than 1,000 lights (Pulis family/PA)

“We are glad we can still continue to provide a bit of magic over the Christmas period.”

Money raised goes to Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, which has a special connection for Mrs Pulis.

“When we first did the lights, we had a few people turn up and suggest we do it for charity,” she said.

“In 2011, I was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and it was a massive shock as there was no family history.

Display in window
Another festive display at the Pulises’ home (The Pulis family/PA)

“When I was getting all my treatment done at St Albans Hospital, Rennie Grove were based within the hospital grounds and one of the breast care nurses suggested I go over and just have a chat as they offer services like counselling and support for all the family.

“Because I went there and they supported me, we then chose Rennie Grove – so it’s sort of a very special charity to me and my family.”

Mrs Pulis got the all-clear in 2012 after six months of chemotherapy and three months of radiotherapy.

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving, said: “It’s heart-warming to see so many communities across the country coming together to spread joy through festive light displays, especially when so many official events have been cancelled again this year.”

The fundraising link can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/michelle-pulis-1699901131335?