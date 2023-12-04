Oxford Word of the Year revealed for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Oxford Word of the Year revealed for 2023

By Press Association
‘Rizz’ has been crowned the Oxford Word of the Year 2023 (Archive/PA)
‘Rizz’ has been crowned the Oxford Word of the Year 2023 (Archive/PA)

Rizz, a slang term used by Generation Z to describe romantic charm, has been crowned the Oxford Word of the Year for 2023.

The word is believed to be a shortened form of the word charisma and is defined by the Oxford University Press as “a colloquial noun, defined as ‘style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner’”.

It can also be used as a verb in phrases such as “to rizz up”, which means “to attract, seduce, or chat up (a person)”.

A shortlist of eight words was narrowed down by the public over a four-day voting period until four words were chosen, rizz, Swiftie, prompt, and situationship.

Language experts considered factors including the public commentary around the words to make the final decision.

Valentines Day
A romantically themed term is 2023’s word of the year (Myung Jung Kim/AP)

Oxford University Press said use of the word rizz increased in 2023, peaking in June when Spider-Man actor Tom Holland said in an interview: “I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz.”

Last year’s Oxford Word of the Year was “goblin mode”, meaning “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy”.

Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages, said: “Given that last year ‘goblin mode’ resonated with so many of us following the pandemic, it’s interesting to see a contrasting word like rizz come to the forefront, perhaps speaking to a prevailing mood of 2023 where more of us are opening ourselves up after a challenging few years and finding confidence in who we are.

“Rizz is a term that has boomed on social media and speaks to how language that enjoys intense popularity and currency within particular social communities, and even in some cases lose their popularity and become passe, can bleed into the mainstream.

“The spike in usage data for rizz goes to prove that words and phrases that evolve from internet culture are increasingly becoming part of day-to-day vernacular and will continue to shape language trends in the future.”

He added: “It has been incredible to see the public once again enjoying being a part of the Word of the Year selection.

“Seeing thousands of people debate and discuss language like this really highlights the power it has in helping us to understand who we are, and process what’s happening to the world around us.”