Police community officer who sent explicit videos to vulnerable teenager sacked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police community officer who sent explicit videos to vulnerable teenager sacked

By Press Association
The Sussex Police officer was sacked in November (Alamy/PA)
The Sussex Police officer was sacked in November (Alamy/PA)

A Sussex Police officer who sent sexual messages and videos to a 16-year-old boy who he knew was a regular missing person has been sacked.

The police community support officer (PCSO) contacted the teenager through dating app Grindr for months and sent videos of himself masturbating, a police watchdog investigation found.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer knew the boy was vulnerable due to his age and previous contact with the force as a missing person.

The investigation also found the officer had sold unlicensed erectile dysfunction medication, Kamagra, to a man he met through his community liaison duties at a cafe and sent derogatory and discriminatory messages about LGBT+ groups to him.

The officer was fired after the investigation proved gross misconduct against him on November 28.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “Part of this PCSO’s job was to build trust and confidence in the police amongst LGBTQ+ people in Sussex.

“It is disgraceful that whilst in such a trusted role he sent sexually explicit material to a vulnerable teenager and bought unauthorised medication for another man. He also sent highly offensive derogatory messages to the man about parts of the LGBTQ+ community, conduct that was wholly unprofessional.

“I welcome the panel’s finding, which sends a robust message that this type of behaviour has no place in policing.”

The investigation took place between February and October 2021 and a disciplinary panel decided the case of gross misconduct was proven last week.

The watchdog also sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service at the end of the investigation but no charges were brought.