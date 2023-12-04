Man who murdered missing Co Tyrone woman has appeal dismissed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who murdered missing Co Tyrone woman has appeal dismissed

By Press Association
An excavator at a quarry in Co Tyrone during a search for Charlotte Murray (PA)
An appeal by a man convicted of murdering his missing former fiancee has been dismissed.

John Miller, 53, a chef from Redford Park in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, was found guilty by a jury at Dungannon Crown Court in 2019 of the murder of Charlotte Murray.

He was given a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 16 years to serve.

Ms Murray, 34, was last seen in 2012. Her remains have not been found despite an extensive police investigation and searches.

Miller was found to have killed Ms Murray at their home in Moy between October 30 2012 and November 2 2012.

Miller appealed against his sentence and his barrister contended the trial wrongly continued in 2019 without proof Ms Murray is dead.

They also contended material irregularities in the conduct of the trial.

In a judgment issued in the Court of Appeal on Monday, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan dismissed the appeal.

She said no strength was found in any of the arguments raised on appeal and alleged material irregularities “were not irregularities at all”.

“And where irregularities did arise, they were corrected during the trial process or were not of such a material nature as to cause us to question the safety of the conviction in any respect,” she said.

“Finally, we point out that the judge charged the jury at the end of this long trial after extensive engagement with counsel. He did so with scrupulous fairness having engaged with counsel throughout. His charge was of high quality.

“The judge fairly dealt with all the complicated evidence in this case in a manner which left the fact-finding function to the jury, which is as it should be. Accordingly, we refuse leave on all grounds and dismiss this appeal.”