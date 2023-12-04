Police hunt after antisemitic graffiti sprayed on MP’s office building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police hunt after antisemitic graffiti sprayed on MP’s office building

By Press Association
Image issued by the Metropolitan Police of a man police wish to speak to after graffiti was sprayed on the constituency office of Feryal Clark, MP for Enfield North (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A man accused of spraying antisemitic graffiti on an MP’s office building is being hunted by police.

Investigators have released a CCTV still of the suspect, with his hood up and wearing a blue face mask, after Feryal Clark’s office in Hertford Road, Enfield, north London, was vandalised just after 11pm on Thursday November 21.

Pc Louis Blackburne-Maze, who is leading the investigation said: “This was a racially aggravated crime.

“There is no place for hate in London and it’s important that everyone feels safe on our streets.

“We are very keen to speak to this man so if you know who he is or have any other information that could help, we encourage you to get in touch with police.”

Antisemitic crime in the UK has risen sharply amid the renewed conflict in Gaza, with more than 1,000 incidents logged by Jewish charity the Community Security Trust since the attack by Hamas on October 7.

Anyone with information about the graffiti can call police on 020 8246 9386 quoting the reference CAD 1361/04DEC23, or contact the force on X @MetCC.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.